South African actress Pam Andrews has opened up about her open marriage and how she navigates it with her husband

In her video, the former Rhythm City actress spoke about her interest in dating again, while she is in an open marriage

Her revelation sparked a debate among people on Instagram, with many supporting her decision, while others had doubts

Pam Andrews opened up about her open marriage.

South African actress Pam Andrews is back at it again! The star got candid about her open marriage and the benefits she gets from it.

Pam made a video speaking about the realities of some modern relationships, saying she and her man found a solution to work around things.

How Pam feels about dating as a married woman

In an Instagram video captioned, "Life with open marriage and separate homes," Pam Andrews explained her decision to agree to an open marriage.

"Most couples or marriages are in an open relationship; it is just that one of you doesn't know it," she said. "Which means one of you is cheating. Usually, it's we ladies who do not know that we are in open relationships. I'm just taking my power, man. I am fine with it. It's either you will break up with a guy and decide that you will be in this relationship as long as he is a good provider." she said.

The former Rhythm City star said there is more to life than constantly worrying about what the significant other is up to in her absence.

"There is more to life than a man being faithful to you. There are so many important things in life than just wondering if 'Oh, my gosh, is he cheating on me.' Enjoy your life; break up with him, or stay with him, but at the end of the day, just do what makes you happy," she mentioned.

The star further mentioned that she is open to dating again, as long as everyone is happy. She previously stated that her marriage is long-distance.

"He dates, I date, well, I am going to start dating again. Everyone is happy. Just do you," she added.

Pam Andrews shared her reason for agreeing to an open marriage.

How SA feels about Pam's video

These are the mixed reactions from peeps online:

zeembova said:

"Yes, take your power back. I’m happy you’re about to start dating."

ubuhleangela shared:

"So true, most people are in open relationships."

connienkosi999 said:

"I'm too jealous to have an open marriage. I've been married for 16 years. Love my hubby to the moon, and back, so eish I think open marriage will give me a heart attack, so what happens, let's say we're in an open marriage, if he or I meet someone, do I tell him or he teĺls me yoh."

anne.tsi shared:

"She’s beautiful, but you can tell she has low self-esteem."

live4aliving1 reacted:

"Bestie, I love how you live your truth! You live your life in your own terms and never conform to society’s standards. I see you and my nephew are happy, and that’s all that matters, honestly."

