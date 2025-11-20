South African actress Pam Andrews recently went on a holiday with her husband and son

The former Rhythm City star shared pictures and videos of them enjoying themselves on their Safari trip

The post quickly garnered many views and likes from netizens on social media

Pam Andrews always make sure we are updated about what goes on, on her daily life on social media. Recently, the actress excitedly shared she and her mini family were out and about on a vacation, enjoying some time together and relaxing.

On Thursday, 20 November 2025, the former Rhythm City star who had social media on a standstill with her previous video, revealed to her fans and followers that not only was she enjoying her Safari trip but that she was also out there with her hubby and son.

Andrews posted several pictures and videos of them exploring the place that they were booked at, which wasn't revealed by the star on her Instagram page. This posted quickly garnered many views and like from internet users.

Pam Andrews opens up about open marriage

Andrews has figured her life as a content creator and she has sure kept many netizens glued to their phones watching her clips. In October 2025, the star also decided to let people into her private and personal life, as she opened up about her open marriage.

In a video she posted on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, she detailed how her husband lives like a king, as he has many options available, even though he is still married to the actress.

"Hey guys, listen, when I said that my husband lives like a king, I wasn’t joking. So basically, he never has to buy his own groceries because he eats at my house and at all his ex’s houses every day.

"We all live close to each other, like a weird little family basically. He has breakfast at his ex-wife’s house, and then he will have lunch at his ex-girlfriend’s house and his last meal he will have it at my house and go get dessert at his other ex's place," she mentioned.

After she revealed what kind of marriage se got herself into, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to this revelation.

