South African actress Pam Andrews is once again topping trends with her unconventional videos

The former Rhythm City star had social media buzzing over her saucy video, flaunting her figure

The comments section was a mix of praise and concern for the actress, with many people claiming she hadn't been the same since her time on Rhythm City

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Former ‘Rhythm City’ actress Pam Andrews showcased her voluptuous figure. Images: pamandrews_.

Source: Instagram

South African actress Pam Andrews left social media at a standstill with her latest video of herself.

The actress, famous for her role as Gail October on Rhythm City, where she acted opposite the late Jamie Bartlett, aka David Genaro, is trending after showcasing her voluptuous figure in a new video.

On 10 October 2025, the actress took to her Instagram page, recording herself half-naked in a living room, wearing a sweater and undies while flaunting her full figure.

The post is meant to motivate people to love and accept their bodies, irrespective of societal standards, and Pam drove the message home, showing that she loves herself despite her cellulite and tummy. She captioned it:

"Not everyone is meant to be super skinny #loveyourbody."

Speaking in her latest video on 11 October, the actress revealed that one of her insecurities was her double chin, which she has had for seven years and hopes to get rid of with surgery. She mentioned her chin is also the reason she wears her hair down.

The body positivity video garnered over 1,200 likes on Instagram, while the repost on Twitter (X) by Zikamnyamane received nearly 550,000 views and 2,800 likes, showcasing the wide-reaching impact of the actress's message.

Actress Pam Andrews posted a body positivity video to encourage fans to love their bodies. Image: pamandrews_.

Source: Instagram

Having established herself as a content creator, the 41-year-old actress revealed on her TikTok page in 2024 that she had quit acting due to being "broken" and undergoing therapy for anxiety and depression.

"I've got some stuff going on with me, some trauma that happened that disrupts my life."

Having been married for 12 years, many in the online community discussed Andrews' health and life since Rhythm City.

Watch Pam's video below:

South Africans react to Pam Andrews' video

Online users discussed Pam's well-being in the comments section. Read their comments below:

tumimadiba073 pleaded:

"Please, someone, this woman needs special attention."

lolotz_mthombeni was concerned:

"What happened? You’d swear she’s going through a lot."

CastleLarger asked:

"Was she always like this, or did she have a mental breakdown?"

Mphuthitk18 was shattered:

"Shame, she hasn't healed."

Fans are concerned about Pam Andrews' well-being. Image: pamandrews_.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others sent encouragement and admired Pam Andrews' confidence:

connienkosi999 said:

"You are perfect just the way you are, gorgeous Pam."

nelisiwev9 wrote:

"You look stunning and confident, nana. Don't listen to the negative.'

BusieM_M added:

"This is so true. Whilst you can still lose weight, you shouldn’t be consumed by it, especially mommies. Our bodies did a thing, let’s be kind to them while we sculpt them."

bomkazisogwedla posted:

"Not everyone is meant to be skinny, and that is okay!"

Jojo Robinson schedules another cosmetic surgery

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jojo Robinson's decision to undergo another surgery.

The reality TV star has scheduled another cosmetic procedure a year after undergoing a facelift, and the online community discussed her back-to-back procedures and apparent "image issues."

Source: Briefly News