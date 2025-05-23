Jamie Bartlett's ex-wife, Camilla Waldman, paid tribute to the celebrated actor on the anniversary of his death

The late Rhythm City star's death continues to puzzle fans and those closest to him, with many still distraught over his passing

Waldman celebrated Jamie's life with a touching letter and throwback pictures of some highlights in his life

Camilla Waldman remembered Jamie Bartlett on the third anniversary of his death. Images: realjamiebartlett, camillawaldman

On the anniversary of Jamie Bartlett's tragic passing, his ex-wife paid tribute to the actor with a touching memorial post.

When did Jamie Bartlett die?

It's another sad day as the fans, friends, and family of Jamie Bartlett remember him on the anniversary of his untimely passing.

The celebrated actor, loved for his role on Rhythm City as the villainous David Genaro, tragically passed away on 23 May 2022.

An all-rounder and charismatic being on and off screen, the news of his death puzzled and left his loved ones distraught over the cause of his demise at just 55 years old, cardiac arrest.

On the third anniversary of his death, his ex-wife, Camilla Waldman, celebrated his life and incredible legacy with a heartfelt post.

Jamie Bartlett's ex-wife, Camilla Waldman, celebrated his life on his deathiversary. Image: camillawaldman

An actress herself, Waldman, too, was a villain in her own right, best known for her role as Anne de Villiers on the classic Generations. She shares a son with the late actor named Hector, who also made it to his mom's memorial post in a sweet throwback photo:

"Dear Jamie Bartlett, we remember you, friend. It has been three years now since you left. We remember you, as a son, a brother, a father, a partner, a cousin, a friend, an actor, she wrote.

"One of the last books I knew you to be reading was C. S. Lewis' Surprised by Joy. In God's book, endings are preludes to new beginnings. May you now, Jamie, be surprised by joy. You are missed."

Here's how South Africans celebrated Jamie Bartlett's life

Heartbroken fans and followers are still coming to terms with Jamie Bartlett's tragic passing, and many gathered in Camilla Waldman's comments section to pay their respects to the celebrated actor with heartfelt messages:

hekpoort remembered Jamie:

"I miss that voice and his charm and wit. That laugh, and always a warm 'Hello' when he saw me."

madlomo2 said:

"Sending love, he’s so so missed."

may_peaches wrote:

"I thought of him yesterday. Keep resting in peace, Thespian."

Camilla Waldman and her supporters paid their respects to Jamie Bartlett. Image: realjamiebartlett

thelindokuhle_m added;

"What a coincidence. I was watching 'Piet's Sake' before last night. May he continue to rest in peace."

langleykirkwood showed love to Camilla Waldman:

"Lovely, Cam."

thabihlongwa posted:

"Indeed, he is missed."

