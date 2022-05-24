South African actor Jamie Bartlett has passed away after three decades of mesmerising viewers with his work in the TV industry

The whole nation will remember Jamie Bartlett dearly as Rhythm City's David Genaro as Mzansi expressed their awe at his talent through the years

Acting legend, Jamie Bartlett's passing was officially announced on 23 May. The South African icon was 55 years old and had an illustrious three-decade career.

The award-winning actor Jamie Bartlett has left a big hole in the South African entertainment industry.

Jamie Bartlett AKA David Genaro on ‘Rhythm City’ passes Away at 55, Mzansi Sends Heartfelt Tributes. Image: Instagram/@realjamiebartlett

According to TimesLIVE, there are not yet any details about the circumstances of Jamie's passing.

Jamie Bartlett's long-running career

Jamie Bartlett was best known as David Genaro on Etv's Rhythm City. Jamie's portrayal of David Genaro is some of his most prolific work.

The actor won a SAFTA for Best Actor for playing the villain on the long-running TV show Rhythm City.

The actor also held roles on other shows such as SABC 3 Isidingo as Michael Riley for which he won a Crystal Award for Best Actor.

Jamie Bartlett moved on to show off his charismatic personality as a talent judge on South Africa's Got Talent.

Fans remember Jamie Bartlett's talent

Politician Mmusi Maimane is amongst one of Jamie Bartlett's fans as he took to his Twitter to express his condolences.

"Waking up to the news that the nation has lost a legend. #RIPJamieBartlett you were a thespian through and through, a national treasure and South Africa will dearly miss you."

Fans could not help but reminisce about the beloved actor's talent that he displayed as David Genaro.

Some fans who followed Jamie's acting career appreciated the full extent of his talent. Supporters credited his incredible improvisation skills.

@BruciEEye tweeted:

"David Genaro had his own language, man. I would be totally surprised if half the things he said were on script."

Jamie Bartlett's passing moved his fans

Jamie's career made him a household name in South Africa and longtime viewers of the showed were gutted about his passing.

@flintonclinton_ commented:

"Jamie Bartlett aka David Genaro’s death is shocking and a great loss to the film and television industry. What a great actor!"

@broztitute reflected on Jamie's impact saying:

"You know what's crazy, you didn't have to watch Rhythm City for you to know that there was a David Genaro."

@shirleymvp_ tweeted:

"One thing about David Genaro ? He carried Rhythm City on his back for years!"

