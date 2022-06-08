Jamie Bartlett's ex-wife Camilla Waldman has broke her silence following the Rhythm City actor's untimely passing

The former Generations actress penned a touching message to the late veteran thespian and father of her son, Hector

Mzansi celebs and Camilla's followers took to her timeline to show her some love and comforted her following her ex-hubby's passing

Jamie Bartlett's ex-wife Camilla Waldman has broken her silence following his passing. The former Generations actress penned a heartfelt tribute to her late ex-hubby.

Jamie Bartlett's ex wife Camilla Waldman has broken her silence following the actor's funeral.

She took to Instagram to pour her heart out after the former Rhythm City's private funeral in Cape Town on 2 June. Jamie and Camilla have a son together named Hector.

In her post, Camilla shared an old family pic and penned a touching message. They had been together since 1992. According to TshisaLIVE, part of her post reads:

"We were young together, there was a lot we didn't yet know. And you shook my world. You called me out, you taught me, you gave me Hector, I tattooed your name and wanted to love you forever."

She added that she and Hector carry Jamie's imprint and "we remember you". Mzansi celebs and Camilla's fans took to her timeline to comfort her in her time of grief.

Candice Modiselle commented:

"Sending you prayers of love. May God envelope you in His abundant grace, peace, light and favour."

Thembi Seete_ wrote:

"This is beautiful my love."

Bohang Moeko said:

"Praying for God’s peace and comfort over you and your family."

heidimollentze commented:

"So much love to you, darling @camillawaldman. I'm praying for angels to hold you and comfort you."

thaborametsi wrote:

"This was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever read. Rest In Peace Jamie. Deepest condolences to you and Hector."

deangoldblum added:

"Sending a fortune of love and care to you and your family, Camilla."

Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend opens up about his cause of death

In related news, Briefly News reported that Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend opened up about the veteran thespian's cause of death. His boo, Rosa Onious revealed that the legendary Rhythm City actor passed away in his sleep.

He passed away on Monday evening. According to reports, he took an afternoon nap as he usually did when he was not busy, but this time he did not wake up. The incident took place t about 17:00.

According to News24, Rosa shared that according to the autopsy results they received, the star died from cardiac arrest. Rosa Onious said paramedics who arrived about 15 minutes after they called them, tried everything to resuscitate Jamie Bartlett but it was too late.

