A dedicated woman has shared the amazing news of building a house from scratch, using her months-long savings

The internet caught wind of the news and was impressed with the consistency, dedication and ultimate achievement of the goal

Mzansi has taken to the comments section to commend her, praise the beautiful house and ask for tips on how to stay committed to one's goals

A woman has finally built a house after months of saving. Image: @Ndi_MuVhenda

A local woman has successfully constructed her own house, a goal she achieved through months of diligent saving and unwavering commitment.

The news of her inspiring story was first posted on Twitter by the user @Ndi_MuVhenda on February 15 and later amplified on Facebook by the user Katlego Bird.

Her determination has inspired many in her community and beyond, as it drove conversations around the tenacity to stick to one's goals.

Social media responds with praise

As her story gained traction online, social media was abuzz with admiration and praise for the woman.

Users commended her persistence and celebrated her great achievement, expressing their excitement over her completed home.

One user, Thando Dandadala, kicked off things:

"What a focused mama! Men and women can learn so much from this lady's story."

Another user, Isaac Leine, couldn't hold back his praises, adding:

"This is what we want to see. Independent, strong women who know what they want and actually go get it. Kudos to the sister."

Facebooker, MaDimpho Moorosi, wanted some advice from the dream achiever, saying:

"That's my number one dream. Where can we reach her for general plug with her strategy? 😪"

Another Facebooker, Mxolisi Senzeni, wrote:

"Leadership. Whoever ends up with her will be lucky. Or should I say blessed?"

But not all commenters were kind. There was a plethora of comments that sought to bring her down with untoward scrutiny about where she got that money, "as a woman."

Commenter, Obz Luthuli. asked:

"By "her money", are we still talking about real money or other assets?🤔"

Another user, Willy Nxumalo, stated:

"Everything has become easier for women. I wonder why."

Some comments sought to challenge the perceived jealousy. One user, Mokgothu Patricia Mokoena, said:

"The way some black people are negative towards progress, yoh bathong! It's the same way when you start a business, they will discourage you and give you a million reasons why that business won't take off."

Another user, Thapelo MO EmoSweet, added:

"The level of stupidity in us men is shocking. The thinking is way out of this planet. We are always negative, especially about women! Some of us know women's capabilities and we are very proud of you, ngwana wa gae. Keep shining."

A woman's months-long savings have helped build her a house from scratch. Image: Education Images

