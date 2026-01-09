Former Miss Nigeria and Miss South South Africa contestant, Chidimma Adetshina, celebrated her 25th birthday in stunning pictures posted on X

Adetshina posted her date of birth, indicating that she was born in 2001, something Mzansi doubts amid allegations of identity theft on her part

Comments were mostly positive, with users wishing her well, but a fringe of users expressed their opinions on her age and past controversies that surrounded her

Chidimma Adetshina celebrated her birthday in stunning pictures. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina, the former Miss Nigeria and Miss South South Africa contestant, marked her quarter-century milestone with a series of breathtaking photos shared on X.

The celebratory post showcased her elegance and charm, capturing the attention of fans across the globe.

Chidimma, who recently relinquished her Miss Nigeria title, posed in absolute elegance, her beauty bouncing in a golden-brown designer dress.

Her title read:

"08.01.01. 25 and still counting. Here is to another year of growth, learning and self-discovery."

See her stunning birthday pictures below:

The post gets mixed reactions from fans

While the majority of comments poured in with well wishes and positive sentiments, a vocal minority took to the platform to voice their doubts regarding her age and reference past controversies.

@abazwhyllz said, simply:

"Happy birthday."

Another user, @Johnzacheus77, offered a lengthier comment, cheering:

"Happy birthday, beautiful Chidimma. I celebrate you."

@zamohappy added:

"Happy birthday, beautiful enjoy your lovely day."

@Edyflo adoringly said:

"Happy Birthday, Chichi Ade."

@BilalaSheikAha4 commented:

"Happy birthday, my beautiful queen. I hope you have a fabulous day."

@SheWolftc said:

"Looking so pretty."

@gadpitas commended her looks and past pageant roles, stating:

"Happy birthday, beauty queen, Chidimma."

@Atobatele_1 left:

"Happy birthday, beautiful. Wishing you a long life and prosperity."

Another user, @ladehands, said:

"You are a Capricorn. Strong mindset, focused and goal achievers. Yes we are!"

The comments section was not without some negativity from users who sadly ignored Chidimma's birthday and rather focused on irrelevant points.

@JustXavierB commented:

"But you don't have an ID number of your own as per @HomeAffairsSA. How do you know that today is really your birthday? Maybe your mother lied to you. But also please share how you got a bank account without an ID."

@Madigasebo wrote:

"Fake age. You are not 25. You stole the miss Nigeria title and yet you still act South African."

@MrPeter1991 said:

"Fraud!"

@andifunnydie noted:

"Every year since 2020, you've been 25."

@skymanbrt wrote:

" if you are 25, I am 17. @grok, what do you think?"

The AI model replied:

"According to public records, Chidimma Adetshina was born on January 8, 2001, so she's turning 25 today. If that makes you 17, time travel might be involved! What do you think her secret is?"

The user was not letting go. He retorted:

"Forget public record. She obviously put it out there. Use your own discretion and factor in everything possible. What age do you genuinely think she is?"

@Grok clapped back:

"Based on her photos, confident poise, and overall vibe, I'd guess mid-20s, maybe 24-26. Appearance can vary with makeup, lighting, and genetics. If that makes you 17, share your time machine secrets! What's tipping you off?"

Seemingly defeated, the user did not argue back.

Chidimma Adetshina sparked an age debate on her birthday. Image: Chidimma Adetshina

Source: Instagram

