South African Olympic star Caster Semenya and her wife Violet celebrated their wedding anniversary

The lovely couple have been married for nine years and they date for seven years before sealing the deal

Fans wished the couple well in their marriage and their journey, sharing kind messages of support

Love is in the air at the Semenya household. Caster Semenya and her wife celebrated nine years of marital bliss.

Caster Semenya and Violet have been married for 9 years. Image: Castersemenya800m

Source: Instagram

SA wishes couple well

The couple has had Mzansi talking since the very first time they made things public. After seven years of love, athlete Caster Semenya and his wife walked down the aisle.

Nine years since their 'I do's', Caster and Violet have their ancestors and God to thank for the success of their marriage. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday 7 January 2026, Caster penned a sweet message to mark their union.

"Today marks our 9th chapter of our union may God and our ancestors help us to pass through this. Moshate," she wrote.

Fans wished the lovely couple well in their new journey:

clementmaosa shared:

"Happy birthday Achuze and happy anniversary to you and Mmabo."

ledile_violet_s wished:

"Happy birthday bread winner Modimo a go dire ka go loka Mmago Oratile or Oarabile . Enjoy your day we love you."

gabonewejustice wished:

"A multitude of blessings to your marriage."

nijel_amos stated:

"A blessed anniversary and graced Birthday to you guys."

sheree.obrien shared:

"May God continue to Bless you both."

aaronmoloisi wished:

"Modimo le badimo ba e bofile ngata e. A go tsela pedi."

kagisoyabakwena reacted:

"Blessings upon Blessings. We share a wedding anniversary with you guys."

vaz.lizzy reacted:

"So unique. Congratulations."

maneletsalamandris replied:

"With two beautiful girls on top of that. Congratulations."

nomsomda reacted:

"Happy anniversary may this union be blessed with more years to come."

castine_mutawali mentioned:

"Congratulations my children God is able and you will make it in life time. Enjoy this beuatiful union."

nndabenhle added:

"Happy anniversary to you and your lovely wife.I wish you many more years."

portiakhwekhwe1 shared:

"Beautiful family. Forever. Continued blessings on your beautiful journey together."

The couple has two children together. Speaking about them, Caster let fans in on their birth.

“God answers in three ways. He said yes and gives you what you want. He says no and gives you something better. He says wait and gives you the best. He gave us the best, which is you my lovely, clever princess. We had four unsuccessful insemination processes before we conceived you. Happy third birthday to you, my cute little princess. You brought so much happiness to everyone around you and we love you so much, Oratile the Miracle,” she wrote.

