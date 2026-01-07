South African TV personality Siv Ngesi continues to reel over the devastating loss of his mother, Zanele Ngesi

The star was left heartbroken and has been since losing her in August 2022, and he has never stopped expressing his raw emotions

Responding to the X (Twitter) post, social media users comforted the actor, sharing their own experiences with loss

Siv Ngesi admitted to feeling devastated since losing his mother. Image: Sivngesi

Source: Instagram

TV personality Siv Ngesi opened up about the devastating loss of his mother. The star took to X, to pour his heart out, and gained so much support from the online community.

Siv Ngesi lost his mother Zanele Jaqueline Ngesi who was 67 at the time. She departed on 12 August 2022, leaving a gaping hole in the actor's heart.

A year after the published author's death, Ngesi expressed how devastated he was, "It’s been the longest , hardest and most painful year of my life! I miss her so much my will to live is tested more often than I ever thought possible! Iv never loved and hated life all at the sametime .. (they say men can’t multi task.)"

Every year close to the anniversary of her death, Ngesi dedicates special posts to his mom. This time, he admitted that her passing left him destroyed. He even dedicated his role on The Woman King to her.

"Losing my mother has destroyed me in ways I can’t even put into words!"

Mzansi comforted Siv Ngesi

Below are some of the reactions to the X post from online users:

@XoliswaZondo stated:

"I am so sorry Siv. I pray God comforts you during this time."

@sakhiwo92085 shared:

"Sending you prayers and healing."

@feliciaMKHZ reacted:

"Losing my sister did the same. I’m sorry."

@NinjaTTbro shared:

"Lost mine in 2019, I have not been the same since."

@himAndyG1 said:

"Bro I miss my mom every single day."

@molibeli_hlony stated:

"Condolences to you, Siv."

@ZizinjaAbelungu replied:

"So sorry, my brother. Stay strong."

Siv Ngesi has been reeling since the death of his mother. Image: Oupa Bopae

Source: Instagram

@TshepoFisher reacted:

"I'm so sorry Siv snd everyone who lost their mums."

@Zulu_Loveletter said:

"A part of you also dies with them. I know how that feels. You wonder if you’d ever readjust and find joy in anything else."

@StraightupGal shared:

"You are never the same after losing a parent. I just feel so lost and displaced in this world."

@African_Spring responded:

"So sorry. I know how this feels. The worst feeling in the whole world."

@Kahlis_8 encouraged:

"I feel ya pain bro lost mine in 2018 and it still hurts. She is with you though, if you tap into that spirit you will see the light."

