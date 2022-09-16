South African actor Siv Ngesi will be one of the few men in The Woman King alongside Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu

Siv Ngesi will be in the Hollywood film that was written about a historical women's warrior tribe

The Woman King is a highly anticipated movie, and Siv Ngesi said that he took on the role all because of his mother

Siv Ngesi is excited for his appearance in The Woman King, and he got candid about what he is casting in the movie means to him. The film debuted at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, where Siv Ngesi was in attendance alongside Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, and Sheila Atim, to name a few.

Siv Ngesi lost his mother while the woman King was in the Works, and he is now dedicating the whole movie to her image Instagram/@princekaybee_sa/@zolazeelovin

Siv Ngesi opened up about what being in the movie means to him, especially after losing his mother, Ntombizanele Jacqueline Ngesi. Being one of the few men in The Woman King is a big deal to Siv Ngesi, who considers himself an ally to women.

Siv Ngesi celebrates his role in The Woman King

TimesLIVE reported that he lost his mother Ntombizanele on 11 August while he was getting ready for the film to drop. Siv Ngesi explained that every single moment in this film is dedicated to his mother, whom he describes as "a woman king". Speaking to TimesLIVE, he said:

"My mother did not fight with a sword, she didn't have a shield, she wasn't the fittest person in the world but her heart was bigger than any human in the world,”

Siv says that he had to grieve his mother while celebrating being in a life-changing film. The actor describes himself as an ally to women and being a part of the film with dark-skinned women leads meant a lot to him. Siv explained:

"A lot of young girls will see themselves represented on the big screen, I don't think people understand how dark-skinned women are marginalised in society. The world has always made films around men's stories.”

Siv expressed that he's honoured to be a few men in the movie and did his utmost best for the role. He said:

“I am an ally. The film isn't about me. I'm really proud to do in my life. I try to be an ally as much as possible.”

Siv Ngesi shared a picture of himself at the Toronto Film Festival for the movie screening. Fans flooded his comments with congratulations on his international role in The Woman King.

@sobantu_nqayi commented:

"Leadership!"

@jadejason19 commented:

"Congratulations."

@dineo_zonke commented:

"SIV! Dude, a while star!!! Yaaas, proud of you!"

@loleepop1 commented:

"INCREDIBLE!!"

@carla_classen

"Yes, yes, yes."

@robynruththomas commented:

"Let’s go!"

