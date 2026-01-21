Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana assured the timely delivery of South Africa's 2026 Budget

This comes after the budget speech was delayed by almost a month, after the government and its GNU partners failed to reach an agreement

Social media users' reactions reflect public scepticism towards the upcoming budget and government actions

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has assured that South Africa’s 2026 Budget will be delivered and passed next month without delays, aiming to avoid a repeat of last year’s historic postponement.

The previous budget speech was delayed by almost a month after the government and its GNU partners, particularly the Democratic Alliance, failed to reach an agreement on key issues. Godongwana indicated that lessons learned from that experience are guiding efforts to secure broad support for the upcoming budget.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, at the South Africa Night event, Godongwana framed this year’s international engagement as a departure from past messaging. He highlighted government achievements, including South Africa’s removal from the financial grey list and the stabilisation of public debt, which he said have strengthened the country’s appeal to investors.

Godongwana noted that these milestones demonstrate progress in economic management and investor confidence, despite the global environment remaining volatile. He cited international geopolitical uncertainties, including former US President Donald Trump’s suggestion of invading Greenland, but described such scenarios as unlikely to materialise. At WEF this year, the minister said, South Africa is presenting a narrative of change and economic stability.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the budget.

Jenny van der Hoff said:

"You’ve learned nothing in 30 years. What we the citizens have learned is that you talk in the future tense - but what you’ve done is past tense - and you are evaluated on past performance."

Ntate Sebati said:

"I hate the fact that you have to consult the West for approval, it will not reflect nation building but protect the West's interests."

Keith Harding said

"Brace for a VAT Increase to cover the ANC MEC 3.8% pay increase. It will kick in 1 April."

Eugene Rosant said:

"First receive the master's instructions."

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a 3.8% salary increase for South Africa’s top politicians, including ministers, deputy ministers and members of Parliament. The above-inflation increase follows a recommendation made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers in December 2025.

ActionSA has criticised ministers in the Government of National Unity (GNU) for incurring a travel bill of approximately R450 million over the past 18 months, since the formation of the GNU following the 2024 general elections.

Cyril Ramaphosa accuses AfriForum of undermining

In another article, Briefly News reported that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa accused AfriForum and Solidarity of destabilising South Africa's democracy.

Ramaphosa linked the false narratives of 'white genocide' to political manipulation and international racism.

