“Thabo Mbeki’s Era”: Price of Spur’s Ribs in 2004 Stuns South Africans

A 2004 Spur advert revealed the cost of a 400g rack of ribs sold at the establishment

In 2026, there is a vast difference between the previous and current prices, taking two digits to three

Social media users expressed nostalgia over the dramatic price increase

A Spur advert, which aired 22 years ago, showed what many would now consider an affordable price for a 400g rack of ribs and chips. The tasty meal was on special for R39.95, which sparked a lively conversation among social media users.

On 29 January 2026, TikTok user @motaung.mbense uploaded the video, which showed a family sitting at the restaurant and being served their plate of ribs. The special was valid from 15 March to 18 April 2004.

Today, the cost for a 400g plate of ribs from Spur is R196.90.

Old price for Spur ribs intrigues South Africans

Hundreds of members of the online community gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about the classic throwback video that took over their For You Pages.

The 2004 price of ribs took many by surprise. Image: Sammy-Sander / Pixabay

Source: UGC

@thabima said to the online community:

"Yoh, imagine you were earning R30 000 after tax back then."

@vannyko29 remarked in the comments:

"Thabo Mbeki’s era. I wish I were in my early 30s then. Would have a fully paid-off stand-alone house, three paid-off cars, and probably a farmhouse with some cows where I can retire."

@annoyedhandsome pleaded under the post:

"Please, Lord, bring back these prices."

@smejab78 shared with a laugh:

"In 2004, I was earning R150 per week doing an internship, which means I couldn't even afford to order water at Spur."

