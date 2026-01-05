“Original Burger Sold for 35c”: Post Details Spur’s Intriguing Origin Story

Spur, the well-known steak ranch, had its history explained in a Facebook post that left many feeling reminiscent

The post explained the reason for the Native American branding during the apartheid-era segregation

The franchise now operates in 15 countries, celebrating over 50 years of family dining traditions

Spur's establishment was briefly discussed in a Facebook post. Images: @spursteakranches

Source: Instagram

The Facebook account Origins 22 - Genealogy & History shared a post detailing the very beginnings of Spur, the beloved steak ranch franchise founded in 1967 by Allen Ambor, who opened the first restaurant, The Golden Spur, in Newlands, Cape Town.

According to the post, Allen invested R4 000 to launch the business, drawing on the experience he had gained while working in Johannesburg steak houses, which had helped fund his studies.

"The Newlands location proved ideal, positioned near schools, sports grounds, and residential areas. The restaurant introduced a new dining experience to South Africans, quick service, a clean and lively atmosphere, generous portions, and a strong focus on families."

Regarding the theme, Allen, who coined the name Cheddamelt, was inspired by the Wild West and later adopted the Native American branding, which he said was meant to convey inclusivity at a time when many public spaces in South Africa were racially segregated.

Origins 22 - Genealogy & History added:

"The original Spur burger sold for 35 cents, and early features such as the Salad Valley were later removed due to cost and abuse."

As the brand became popular and began to expand, Allen faced hardships, including financial strain, unreliable early investors, and personal exhaustion. He even came close to selling his business, but continued to persevere.

"Today, Spur operates in around 15 countries, with restaurants in most South African towns and shopping centres."

For over 50 years, Spur has been a place where families and friends gather over a hearty meal. Images: @spursteakranches

Source: Instagram

Take a look at the post on the Facebook account below:

3 Other stories about Spur

In another article, Briefly News reported that an American woman sparked controversy among some South Africans when she spoke about Spur's Native American theme.

reported that an American woman sparked controversy among some South Africans when she spoke about Spur's Native American theme. A woman shared a viral video of a little boy celebrating his birthday with a dance to Spur's popular birthday song.

A picture of Spur's old menu made rounds on social media, prompting many South Africans to share their thoughts and compare prices.

Source: Briefly News