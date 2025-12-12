“Value for Money”: Spur’s Throwback Menu Leaves South Africans Reminiscing

An old picture of a Spur menu made the rounds on social media, prompting many South Africans to share their thoughts

The menu, which was written on a wooden board, displayed various items that are not seen on the menus today

Some social media users loved taking a walk down memory lane, while others thought some things needed improvement

A local woman posted a throwback photo of an old Spur menu with prices that would not exist on the restaurant's current menu today. The post had several South Africans sharing their fondest memories, with some expressing honesty about what they currently thought of the franchise.

Facebook user Lisa Mayers shared the picture on the group NIGHTCLUBS OF THE 80'S AND 90'S (SOUTH AFRICA) on 8 December, 2025. She captioned the post:

"Not nightclub related, but who remembers this menu?"

The meals and their prices were on a wooden board instead of being typed on paper. While a Lazy-Aged steak was R19.95 and a Chicken Schnitzel was R12.25, a cup of coffee was R1.25, and a glass of juice was R1.45.

Lisa did not share the year when the menu existed.

Old Spur menu leaves South Africans reminiscing

Hundreds of people on Facebook headed to the comment section to discuss what many would consider affordable prices for a meal at the popular restaurant. One person admitted that what was on the menu was "fancy dining" for them when they were a child.

The Hot Rock option also had many people talking.

Peni Landman shared their opinion and exaggeration under the post:

"That was when Spur was really a family restaurant. Now the costs have gone through the roof, and a family of four needs to take out a loan."

Henriette Conradie Bayman told the online community:

"My dad always got the Hot Rock. The excitement when that came to the table was indescribable."

Judy McBean claimed that her family owned the Cincinnati Spur in Pinelands, adding:

"We had about 10 menus running down our kitchen wall like an art display. I'm not sure if they were from our Spur when the prices changed or from other Spurs, but I so wish my folks had kept them. Good memories."

Valda Pikoos stated to the public:

"As a pensioner, I get a great deal at Spur, and the service is okay. Real value for money and tasty, too."

Heidi Malherbe remarked with a laugh:

"I remember serving that menu. I was a Spur waitress in the '80s and '90s."

Andrea Weissflog exclaimed in the comments:

"I always thought it was crazy to go out to a restaurant and then order a Hot Rock and cook your own steak!"

Take a look at the picture posted on the Facebook group below:

An old Spur menu had South Africans thinking of the good old days. Image: Lisa Mayers

Source: Facebook

