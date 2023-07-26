A man found a Spur menu from the 90s and made videos which detailed the price points from years ago

Many people were interested to see a TikTok post showing the cost of going out more than two decades ago

Netizens were floored by how much inflation has changed things, and some loved the blast from the past.

Someone was fascinated by an old menu from Spur. The video showing how much burgers and other treats used to cost got over 4 000 likes

A TikTok video shows a Spur menu from the 90s, and people were fascinated: Image: @jen_noddy207

Source: TikTok

The video was an interesting demonstration of how much time changes. People were in the comments after seeing the expense of restaurant food in the 90s.

Spur 90s menu shows extremely low prices by today's standards

@jen_noddy207 posted a video showing that Spur in the 90s was a different experience. A burger cost R7 (R44 today), while a whole rack of ribs cost R9 (R55 today). People were blown away, considering that today's prices are way more. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi discuss inflation in SA over 13 years

Many people wished they had a time machine to go back. The menu was a visual that made online users realise how much the value of money has changed.

NamtaB said:

"Is that back when they didn’t need a generator."

8rune.valentina8 added:

"And that time my parents said the prices were too high."

Daniel Carey remarked:

"Portions also seem to be bigger than now. A 1/4 chicken on the children's menu 150g steak? jitte!"

Tash Cloete commented:

"I even remember this menu."

Joey wrote:

"That time our parents couldn't afford to take us. I went to Spur for first time as an adult."

South Africa's cost of living increasing in 2023

2023 has been an interesting year politically, and factors such as the Russia-Ukraine war caused the cost of living to skyrocket. South Africans love to find out which is the cheapest grocery store, and it turned out to be Food Lover's Market and Woolworths for basics.

Poor woman watches friends eat at Spur, only had transport money, SA reacts

Briefly News previously reported that times are tough! This young woman only had enough money for transport, so she had to sit and watch her friends eat at Spur.

Some families have to scrape money together just to get to the shop, let alone buy food. This woman was so excited to see her friends that she didn't mind spending her last money on getting there even if she couldn't eat.

TikTok user @kimmymakhubu shared a video of the young woman chilling at the table with no food in front of her while everyone chowed down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News