The continued tensions between Russia and Ukraine will soon have a heavy impact on South Africa's farming section of the economy

Local farmers rely heavily on imported fertilisers from Russia in order to grow a sufficient amount of potatoes, wheat and other grains

Reports say that the continued strain on the Black Sea trade route will result in a significant spike in South African food retail prices

The European conflict between Russia and Ukraine will soon have effects on Mzansi's economy. The inability to import fertiliser from Russia has begun affecting local farmers who need to mass-produce staple foods such as wheat and potatoes.

Reports say South Africa will soon begin feeling the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in food prices. Image: Getty Images

South African consumers have been warned to brace themselves for a spike in food prices. Retailers will soon be forced to up food prices due to production constraints.

The effects of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict will soon be felt in the pockets of Mzansi's consumers. BusinessInsider has warned those who enjoy local delicacies such as slap chips and kotas to prepare to pay a higher price for it.

Potatoes South Africa told the publication that almost all potato-based products will soon become significantly expensive. Fast-food chains and restaurants will also be feeling the effects and will be forced to raise their prices too. The statement read:

"The impact of the increase in cooking oil within the food industry is expected to realise in the processing industry on frozen potato produce, such as French fries and wedges, as well as crisps. We do foresee consumers feeling a pinch as the suppliers of chips will have to adjust their current pricing based on an increase in one of their main inputs, which is cooking oil."

SABC News has properly explained the reasons for the expected inflation. Local farmers are highly dependent on imported growth stimulators for their crops. Since the majority of those stimulants are brought in from Russia through the Black Sea trade corridor, supply is now limited.

