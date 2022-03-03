Russia's invasion of Ukraine has impacted South African billionaire Johann Rupert's wealth drastically

As a result of the sanctions on Russia, Rupert's business, Compagnie Financiere Richemont, has not been able to produce and distribute luxury brands

Some South Africans have found Rupert's loss of billions amusing, with some people saying he will be able to bounce back with the help of the government

JOHANNESBURG - Russia's invasion of Ukraine seven days ago has had multiple ripple effects on the markets to such an extent oil prices soared to an all-time high.

South African billionaire Johann Rupert has also been heavily hit by the economic effects of the war and has reportedly lost approximately R18.8 billion so far.

According to BusinessInsider, Rupert might lose more money as the invasion of Ukraine continues because of the uncertainty of what the future might look like for the luxury brands that fall under Rupert's business, Compagnie Financiere Richemont.

The Richemont brand produces and sells jewellery, watches, leather goods, pens, firearms, clothing and accessories. The brand might have a harder time distributing products as sanctions have been placed on Russia due to the invasion.

Despite the loss of billions, Rupert still sits comfortably as the number one most prosperous man in South Africa, with a net worth of approximately R160 billion.

Current economic sanctions on Russia

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Western countries responded to Russia by placing various economic sanctions on the country. The first sanction placed was to exclude seven Russian banks, Swift, a global trade messaging system, reports The Guardian.

The second act of sanctions by the United States of America and the United Kingdom is to target the Russian oligarchs and their assets. Countries such as Brussels have already begun to freeze businesses that have ties to Russia.

Thirdly, more than 30 countries have banned Russian aircraft from accessing their airspace, meaning that Russian planes will not be able to fly to countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom and countries in the European Union.

South Africans react to Rupert losing billions

@HLABARINTO said:

"Expect Ramaphosa to issue a statement calling out Russia, phela his blesser is losing. Another hard lockdown is coming if Putin doesn't stop."

@TMgubhela said:

"He is probably pacing up & down his Stellenbosch Mansion lounge, cigar in hand calling Putin all sorts of profanities & describing his mother in choice Afrikaans words which will shame even the devil...what a time to be alive."

@Owaselangenii said:

"So how does that affect the ordinary lives of poor South Africans? In a way, we lost R500 billion last year that we have to repay through taxes, he'll be fine."

@BennetLindelani said:

"Manje thina singenaphi , make it billions he owes black South Africans."

