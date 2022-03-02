US President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address on Tuesday, 1 March and took the opportunity to issue a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Biden stated that in the future Russia's military will suffer despite the army currently making ground in Ukraine

The United States of America has now put more sanctions on Russia and will prohibit Russian flights from using US airspaces

WASHINGTON - On Tuesday, 1 March, United States of America President Joe Biden issued a stern warning at his State of the Union address to Russian President Vladimir Putin who has sent his military to invade Ukraine.

Biden warned that Putin and his country will suffer the consequences for their actions in the long run despite Russian troops gaining momentum in Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has warned that Russia's military will suffer in the long run for invasion of Ukraine. Images: Win McNamee & Sergei Guneyev

Source: Getty Images

“While he may make gains on the battlefield, he will pay a continuing high price over the long run,” said Biden.

Biden spoke on the 6th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Mulitple world leaders have made the decision to institute economic sanctions on Russian over its actions. Biden announced that Russian aircraft will be banned from using US flights, according to SABC News.

Biden added that they are also working towards limiting Russia's access to technology which will affect Russia's economic strength and in turn weaken the military in the long run.

Biden said he had charged the Justice Department with forming a task force to go after the Russian oligarchs' "crimes," including "finding and seizing their yachts, luxury residences, and private aircraft," reports EWN.

Russia has been charged with war crimes by the International Criminal Court. More than 350 people, including 14 children, have been killed in the war, according to Ukraine.

Netizens express concern over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

@LoyisoSidudu6 said:

"This war and attacks on Ukraine are affecting us Severe!! Can they find peace? God be with us. ‍♂️‍♂️☝"

@lusion7 said:

"The Armageddon is here prophesy must be fulfilled. Then New world order."

@RnaudBertrand said:

"The most fascinating thing about the Ukraine war is the sheer number of top strategic thinkers who warned for years that it was coming if we continued down the same path. No one listened to them and here we are. Small compilation of these warnings, from Kissinger to Mearsheimer."

@KohliRamesh4 said:

"President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia.This conflict must stop now."

