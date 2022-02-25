President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that Russia and Ukraine can find a diplomatic solution to their conflict through mediation

Ramaphosa's speech follows the government's statement which urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

Many South Africans feel that Ramaphosa should not have commented on the situation and that he should address challenges facing South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a speech about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and what he thinks the possible solutions are.

This follows a statement by the South African government condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine. The report also raises concerns about the implications of the conflict on the rest of the world.

"The world does not need another war as that will result in death and destruction, hence our call for enhanced diplomacy. All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict," the statement read.

President Ramaphosa has suggested that Russia and Ukraine undergo mediation. image: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in on Ramphosa's response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict

According to Times Live, the South African government implored the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to secure safety in Ukraine by protecting those who are victimised by Russian attacks.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In his speech, Ramaphosa said that war and conflict are unnecessary as a diplomatic solution can be reached through mediation and negotiations.

South Africans flocked to social media to give their input about Ramaphosa's situation. Briefly News have chosen a few here:

@thereal_chips believes:

"The continental leaders are failing to have engagements about the wars that Africa faces but they are pushing for engagements elsewhere? Africa is at war with unemployment, inequality, poverty and so many more but Cyril is involving himself in wars elsewhere? Charity begins at home."

@tsongasuperman remarked:

"No wonder they call him cupcake he's too soft man, you should watch Putin speak it's like Darkseid or Thanos talking."

@IAm_ZuluBone said:

"I guess he was obligated to put in his 2 cents worth shem."

@_Forbez__ shared:

"You can’t negotiate with these Russian terrorists. The world is too sweet towards Russia, Putin makes threats and countries become scared to take military action and instead talk about sanctions."

@thabisonx said:

"Cyril was a Chief negotiator when black people ended up with nothing at CODESA."

SA urges Naledi Pandor to stay out of Russia and Ukraine conflict

In earlier news about the government's response to the conflict, Briefly News reported that Naledi Pandor, the Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, has issued a statement on South Africa's behalf demanding that Russia withdraw from Ukraine.

However, many South Africans feel that her statement does not represent them and that the government should not get involved in the conflict. The situation caused many South Africans to ask "which South Africa" Pandor referred to in her statement.

Pandor believes that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will bring about unnecessary violence and that a peaceful, diplomatic solution needs to be found.

Source: Briefly News