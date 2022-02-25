Videos shared on social media indicates that Russian air forces are firing missiles into the Ukrainian air space

The international media has also confirmed the air raids by Russia, especially in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, says the last time the country witnessed such attacks was in 1941

Kyiv - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv was targeted with missile fire before dawn on Friday, February 25 as Russia continued its military assault on the country.

Russian prime minister, Putin, has sent the country's forces into Ukraine amidst global outrage. Photo credit: Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik/AFP

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine told reporters via text message:

“Strikes on Kyiv with a cruise or ballistic missiles continued.”

Ukraine's deputy defence ministry said that one missile was shot out of the sky by their anti-missile defence systems.

Another missile struck a residential building in the city, while a Ukrainian jet, a SU-27, was shot down by a surface-to-air missile in a separate incident, the Ukrainian government said.

CNN reporters say they have heard two large blasts in central Kyiv and a third loud explosion in the distance.

Illia Ponomarenko, a Defense reporter with The Kyiv Independent tweeted:

“Kyiv is now expected to sustain Russia a missile assault. Everybody, take shelter and hold your fingers crossed for Ukrainian air defense guys.”

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs tweeted:

“Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv. Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhere.”

