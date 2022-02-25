Citizens have requested that the South African government not get involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Naledi Pandor called on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, but South Africans feel that this was not her place

The global community has shared outrage at Russia's actions and the US have imposed sanctions on them following their invasion of Ukraine

JOHANNESBURG - Naledi Pandor, the Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, has issued a statement on South Africa's behalf demanding that Russia withdraw from Ukraine.

However, many South Africans feel that her statement does not represent them and that the government should not get involved in the conflict. The situation caused many South Africans to ask "which South Africa" Pandor referred to in her statement.

According to TimesLIVE, Pandor believes that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will bring about unnecessary violence and that a peaceful, diplomatic solution needs to be found.

The global response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict

According to eNCA, President Joe Biden publicly warned Russia that they will be held accountable by the international community for their "unjustified and unprovoked" actions in Ukraine. Biden also renewed his commitment to providing any necessary support to Ukraine.

Biden, via the White House, announced sanctions that the US are placing on Russia. This includes severing access to the US financial system and blocking some of Russia's largest financial institutions, such as VTB Bank.

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, agreed with Biden's stance and encouraged other global leaders to pressure Russia. Kuleba added that Ukraine requires additional humanitarian aid and that other countries should sanction Russia.

South Africans respond to Pandor's request

@peche_africa asked:

"Which South Africa is Naledi Pandor talking about...has she seen Putin's warning?"

@AdvoBarryRoux shared:

@HonourableHloni believes:

Mme Naledi Pandor is punching above her weight. She must first convince Mswati to allow democracy to prevail. Then have some tea with Mnangagwa. Russia/US tension is way out of her league.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

@busiwakho remarked:

"Gogo Naledi Pandor must remember we take turns using electricity in this country, we can't be bombed in the dark."

Mzansi pokes fun at SANDF amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: “Sizofa la”

In earlier news about the conflict, Briefly News recently reported that in true Mzansi fashion, local social media users have poked fun at the national government’s intervention and called for peace amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Online user Anele Fumba (@Anelefumba) has taken to Twitter to sarcastically share that SA’s military is ready for battle. He posted a video showing what appears to be a training session for armoured vehicle driving.

The massive vehicle can be seen almost crashing into the onlooking army members who duck for safety before it halts.

