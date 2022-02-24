South Africa has called for peace amid the conflict between the Russian and Ukrainian governments

Local online user Anele Fumba has shared a video of the national army during a training session sarcastically saying it is ready for battle

While the clip gives little faith in the defence force, netizens have responded with jokes and banter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In true Mzansi fashion, local social media users have poked fun at the national government’s intervention and called for peace amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

A video of a bad SANDF training session for armored vehicle driving has peeps laughing out loud. Image: @Anelefumba/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Online user Anele Fumba (@Anelefumba) has taken to Twitter to sarcastically share that SA’s military is ready for battle. He posted a video showing what appears to be a training session for armored vehicle driving.

The massive vehicle can be seen almost crashing into the onlooking army members who duck for safety before it halts.

“SANDF IS READY FOR ACTION,” said Anele in the tweet.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Saffas have responded to the hilarious post with jokes and witty comments:

@KhoaliBafokeng reacted:

“Dead brake uyayazi!? Hahaha.”

@007questbond commented:

“That’s proper training! The SANDF general wants to make sure spectators are awake and observant.”

Ukraine vs Russia: Mzansi advises Cyril Ramaphosa to sit this one out

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that as tensions rise between Russian and Ukrainian governments, South Africans have called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to not get involved amid all the chaos.

The South African government has expressed concern about the ongoing unrest at the Ukraine and Russia border, as the situation could have regional and global consequences.

Briefly News previously reported that Russian forces have launched an attack on its neighbour Ukraine following the orders of its President, Vladimir Putin. It has been reported that South Africa called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to play a central role in efforts to restore peace.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, said on Wednesday, 23 February:

“All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict. The UNSC is the body given the mandate for the maintenance of international peace and security, and it must exercise its role fully,” Pandor said.

Source: Briefly News