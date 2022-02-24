Dirco Demands That Russia Withdraw From Ukraine After Invasion

The department of international relations and co-operation has called on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine with immediate effect

JOHANNESBURG - The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) has called on Russia to withdraw their troops from Ukraine immediately.

In the early morning hours of 24 February 2022, Russian troops crossed the border into Ukraine and rockets were fired at the country's ports. Many international organisations fear the global ramifications of the conflict and feel that it needs to end as soon as possible.

"Armed conflict will no doubt result in human suffering and destruction, the effects of which will not only affect Ukraine but also reverberate across the world. No country is immune to the effects of this conflict," Dirco said.

The global response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict

According to eNCA, President Joe Biden publicly warned Russia that they will be held accountable by the international community for their "unjustified and unprovoked" actions in Ukraine. Biden also renewed his commitment to providing any necessary support to Ukraine.

Biden, via the White House, announced sanctions that the US are placing on Russia. This includes severing access to the US financial system and blocking some of Russia's largest financial institutions, such as VTB Bank.

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, agreed with Biden's stance and encouraged other global leaders to pressure Russia. Kuleba added that Ukraine requires additional humanitarian aid and that other countries should place sanctions on Russia, as SABC News writes.

Reactions to sanctions on Russia after Ukraine invasion

@ForthtuN believes:

"Nato has not occupied and taken countries to expand as Russia does. That's the difference. Russia is against freedom and democracy. Ukraine should be the one to choose for themselves if they want to be democratic and have freedom, not a regime dictator country like Russia."

@MrTobiasA said:

"Once we normalize invading countries because of grievances, then we are all cooked. Literally, Russia has brought us 1 step closer to nuclear war."

@xolibnkosi remarked:

"South Africa can't even fix mere potholes. But they have the audacity."

@seiodin shared:

'Russia quivering in their boots now."

@mankale4sho said:

"Ramaphosa and his friends must not put words into our mouths."

