Russian forces have launched an attack on its neighbouring country Ukraine on the orders of its President, Vladimir Putin

The South African government has expressed concern about the ongoing unrest at the Ukrainian and Russian border

While SA Government seeks to restore peace between the two nations, online users have taken to social media to say Cyril Ramaphosa shouldn’t get involved

As tensions rise between Russia and Ukrainian governments, South Africans have called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to not get involved amid all the chaos.

The South African government has expressed concern about the ongoing unrest at the Ukraine and Russia border, as the situation could have regional and global consequences.

South Africans have called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to not get in the middle of the Russia and Ukrainian conflict.

SA calls for peace

It has been reported that South Africa called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to play a central role in efforts to restore peace.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr. Naledi Pandor, said on Wednesday, 23 February that all parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict.

“The UNSC is the body given the mandate for the maintenance of international peace and security, and it must exercise its role fully.

“As South Africa, we believe all the issues of concern to any of the parties must be addressed in inclusive talks led by the Secretary-General of the United Nations Security Council,” Pandor said as quoted on SA Government News.

However, Mzansi online users have taken to social media with differing views. Many have said the national government should rather sit this one out and focus on its own internal matters:

@Juan_1973_ said:

“You need to focus on the problems in SA!!!”

@RyanWatsonANZ reacted:

“Fix your electricity before looking past your borders.”

@LeratoN_ said:

“Firstly de-escalate unemployment, corruption, and crime here in South Africa before you jump into things that don't need you.”

Russia attacks Ukraine as US allies vow to respond decisively

The Guardian reported that explosions were heard in Ukraine's major cities on Thursday, 23 February at about 5am.

Putin claimed the 'demilitarisation' of Ukraine was done due to what he described as a 'hostile anti-Russia being created on its historic lands'. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirmed the country was under attack, months after Russia issued threats.

