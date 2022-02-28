EFF leader Julius Malema took to Twitter to express his frustration at the EU's announcement that RT and Sputnik News will be banned

Malema shared a picture about the EU banning the state-controlled TV station and state-owned news agency where the caption detailed his disgust about the decision

The Red Berets head spoke about the South African National Editors' Forum not banning local news channels due to media freedom in Mzansi

It seems EFF CIC Julius Malema is frustrated by the European Union's (EU) decision to ban Russian state-controlled TV network RT and state-owned news agency Sputnik News. Malema took to Twitter to share an image of the ban.

The Red Berets leader spoke about eNCA not being banned in SA but that RT and Sputnik News are being controlled without the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) stepping in to stop it.

Malema spoke about SANEF "crying about media freedom" before adding the word "sies" as his way of showing disgust at the banning of the Russian TV station and news channel.

Take a look at Malema's post below:

Some social media users do not agree with Malema

@Reshma6698 wrote:

"You’re talking rubbish. Is there a military operation in South Africa?"

@GrandPolar said:

"Perhaps you should realise that we import wheat from Ukraine. This affects South Africa. Think before you tweet!"

@BarcaElvisca shared:

"Stop talking nonsense."

Other social media users understand Malema's point of view

@tsepomohapi36 responded with:

"EU wants to spread propaganda peacefully without an alternative view. They didn't ban CNN for lying about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq."

@GaryTidoStark tweeted:

"I agree with you Malema they ban the truth of Russia so they can feed us their propaganda."

@Nkosinathi_99 added:

"We're all watching 407 now CIC. We're Russia... Russia is us."

