Close to 27 000 South Africans have signed a petition urging the South African government to refrain from getting involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

The petition was started by political organisation Azapo, which says the South African government should be focused on the safe return of citizens

Some South Africans are not in favour of the petition and say South Africa cannot choose to stay out of the conflict because of its connection with Russia through BRICS

JOHANNESBURG - As tensions continue to increase between Ukraine and Russia, South Africans have made the decision to plead with the South African government not to get involved in the conflict.

The petition was created shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin put out an order for the Russian military to invade Ukraine under the guise of protecting the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

A petition signed by close to 27 000 South Africans is calling on the South African government to stay out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Source: Getty Images

Ukraine has since labelled Russia's actions as an act of war and has filed a suit at the United Nations court in the Netherlands, reports TimesLIVE.

Azapo calls on SA government not to get involved in Russia-Ukraine conflict

A petition that was started by political organisation Azapo has gained close to 27 000 signatures is now calling on the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) to firstly, secure the safe return of South Africans who are currently stuck in Ukraine.

"DIRCO needs to safely return South Africans who are stuck in Ukraine. Many of these South Africans are young students, and the future of this country," reads the petition statement.

Azapo adds that the South African government should listen to the majority of citizens who do want South Africa to get involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Azapo went on to say that South Africa has its own problems and should not be getting involved in international war.

"South Africa has no business being involved in an impending World War III. Minister Naledi Pandor, please bring our people back," says Azapo.

South Africans have mixed views about SA's involvement in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Heading online, some South Africans believe that South Africa cannot remain neutral on the events that are happening in Ukraine because of its history with apartheid.

Some believe that SA should be on Russia's side because of the BRICS agreement. Here are some comments:

@Albertmphahlel4 said:

"Ummmmm stopping the government to get involved must only be done by shallow-minded, the government have ways to get involved in such a crisis but they're ways to deal with those just like other countries the way they did it."

@kenkwekunimo said:

"SA... Haibo Guys! smh! Just imagine for a second, citizens across the world asking their governments not to meddle with the then Apartheid regime in South Africa..."

@KevTheMan40 said:

"Useless, SA army ain't ready for any war."

@TheCaseForAOne1 said:

"So this is 26k South Africans who are so shortsighted they can't figure out that in the event of a third world war this country will be involved one way or the other?"

@ByrnndiWrld said:

"South Africa is not the nation to keep silent on something like this. Not after what she went through."

Ramaphosa encourages Russia and Ukraine to negotiate peace through mediation

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a speech about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and what he thinks the possible solutions are.

This follows a statement by the South African government condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine. The report also raises concerns about the implications of the conflict on the rest of the world.

South Africans weigh in on Ramphosa's response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict

According to TimesLIVE, the South African government implored the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to secure safety in Ukraine by protecting those who are victimised by Russian attacks.

