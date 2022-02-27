South Africans Trapped in War-Torn Ukraine Plead With Government for Help

South Africans stranded in war-torn Ukraine have desperately begged any government department for help

A South African woman recounted her evacuation from Kyiv and how she managed to save a South African who was almost stranded in the city

200 South Africans are trapped in the country, three have stayed behind after they refused to abandon their fellow Africans

South Africans trapped in war-torn Ukraine have pleaded with the government for help. The conflict continues to escalate following the Russian invasion of the European country.

Sunday marks the fourth day of the Russian aggression which has been condemned around the world. Major world powers have united and issued crippling economic sanctions against Russia.

The Russian aggression in Ukraine has faced international condemnation. Photo credit: Kyodo News

eNCA released a video of a desperate South African woman who begged the South African government for help. She pleaded with any government department that would listen.

Her emotional message also detailed how she managed to board a train leaving Kyiv and was able to help a South African board at the last minute.

News24 reported that around 200 South Africans are trapped in the country. They have been urged to flee the country for neighbouring Poland.

Three brave South Africans have refused to abandon their friends from other African countries and have decided to stay.

Clayson Monyela, the acting director-general of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation reported that the South African embassies in Hungary and Romania are ready and waiting for South Africans fleeing Ukraine.

