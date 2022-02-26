Israel has been identified as the best country to mediate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia following the invasion of the European country

Israel is one of the few countries that have good relations with both countries involved in the continuing conflict

Israel has condemned Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine and said that it was "a serious violation of international order"

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked Israel to help mediate the conflict between his country and Russia.

Zelensky has asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as he believes that Israel is the only country that has the best relationship with all parties involved.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked Isreal to mediate the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Photo credit: @Володимир Зеленський, @Naftali Bennett, @RussianEmbassy

Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk told Reuters that Isreal had been identified as a possible intermediary since last year.

On Friday, Zelenskiy asked Bennet for the fifth time for Israel to mediate between the leaders. He had previously spoken to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog about the possibility of Isreal helping in negotiations.

According to SABC News, Israel has always sought a peaceful resolution between Ukraine and Russia. Israel condemned the Russian invasion as a "serious violation of international order". The Israeli ambassador in Moscow has been invited to talks according to reports from the Russian embassy in Israel.

