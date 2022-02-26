The Ukrainian military attache to South Africa, Oleh Kvasyuk has explained that his country is defending its sovereign territory from foreign aggression

He explained that the Ukrainian military is fighting to defend his homeland despite calls for the army to surrender by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov

Kvasyuk said that Vladimir Putin would find it "very difficult" to convince Ukrainian soldiers that they should stop fighting and surrender

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

PRETORIA - Oleh Kvasyuk, Ukraine’s military attache to South Africa, doubled down on the reasons his country had to defend itself from Russian aggression.

The citizens and military forces of Ukraine and Kyiv have fought off the Russian army for two days. The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov called on the Ukrainian military to surrender.

The Ukrainian military attache to South Africa explained this his country has the right to defend its sovereign territory. Photo credit: Kyodo News

Source: Getty Images

Kvasyuk maintained that Ukraine is a sovereign nation and has every right to defend its territory from foreign aggression.

He said that the situation in his country is still highly volatile, he said that Ukraine is his homeland and that of his people and that nobody could tell the military to stop fighting.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The military attache warned that Mr Putin in reference to the Russian leader Vladimir Putin would find it difficult to explain to each Ukrainian soldier why he or she should surrender according to SABC News.

According to CNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is adamant that he will defend his country. He remains in Kyiv with his people.

Ramaphosa encourages Russia and Ukraine to negotiate peace, SA says back off

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a speech about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and what he thinks the possible solutions are.

This follows a statement by the South African government condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine. The report also raises concerns about the implications of the conflict on the rest of the world.

"The world does not need another war as that will result in death and destruction, hence our call for enhanced diplomacy. All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict," the statement read.

SA urges Naledi Pandor to stay out of Russia and Ukraine conflict

In earlier news about the government's response to the conflict, Briefly News reported that Naledi Pandor, the Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, has issued a statement on South Africa's behalf demanding that Russia withdraw from Ukraine.

However, many South Africans feel that her statement does not represent them and that the government should not get involved in the conflict. The situation caused many South Africans to ask "which South Africa" Pandor referred to in her statement.

Pandor believes that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will bring about unnecessary violence and that a peaceful, diplomatic solution needs to be found.

Source: Briefly News