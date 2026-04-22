The ANC has recalled Madibeng Mayor Douglas Maimane following allegations of bribery and collusion with opposition councillors

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula confirmed the party’s decision, describing the claims as serious and deeply concerning

A leaked recording allegedly captures Maimane offering cash to fund an anti-ANC smear campaign ahead of local elections

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ANC has recalled Mayor Douglas Maimane over an explosive 200K bribery and collusion scandal. Images: Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images and @Miz_Ruraltarain/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA —The African National Congress (ANC) has fired Madibeng Mayor Douglas Maimane following explosive allegations that he colluded with opposition councillors in a covert scheme to undermine his own party ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula confirmed that the party had resolved to act against Maimane after reports surfaced detailing a secret meeting and an alleged bribery plot.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mbalula said the ANC could not tolerate conduct that compromises the integrity of the organisation.

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Why was he fired?

At the centre of the scandal is a 30-minute audio recording from a March 10 meeting held at Amigos Guesthouse in Brits. In the recording, Maimane is allegedly heard offering opposition councillors R200,000 to orchestrate a smear campaign against the ANC.

The mayor, who was joined via speakerphone by Municipal Manager Quiet Kgatla, reportedly discussed mobilising opposition figures to push narratives blaming ANC infighting, rather than governance failures, for the municipality’s ongoing service delivery crisis.

The recording further reveals Maimane’s frustration with what he described as “small-time” financial demands, telling councillors that even R10,000 should be seen as meaningful support. He allegedly distributed R500 in cash as “petrol money” at the end of the meeting and warned attendees not to visit his home to avoid suspicion.

In one of the most pivotal moments of the recording, Maimane allegedly declared that he no longer cared about the ANC’s future, claiming he was serving his final term. He is also said to have encouraged opposition councillors to persuade voters to abandon the ruling party.

The mayor further mocked calls for accountability from political rivals, dismissing concerns about governance in Madibeng.

After learning that the meeting had been recorded, Maimane reportedly instructed his legal team to threaten those involved with legal action should the audio be made public

ANC confirms Maimane firing

The scandal has intensified pressure on the ANC’s North West leadership, with party members openly calling for Maimane’s removal. The municipality, which includes Brits and Hartbeespoort, has already been plagued by service delivery failures and internal instability.

Addressing the issue during an ANC NEC briefing, Mbalula acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations:

“We deal with such matters every day. The province will report to us regarding this incident. If action needs to be taken, we will do so, because it is concerning that an ANC mayor will collude with the opposition.”

Another senior party insider told TimesLive that there was no greater political liability right now than Douglas Maimane.

ANC removes Dannhauser Deputy Mayor

In similar news, the African National Congress (ANC) took action against members of the party who voted to remove its former Dannhauser Local Municipality speaker in December 2024. It fired the deputy mayor and councillors for siding with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) during the vote. Former speaker Sibusiso Myaka was removed from his position as the Dannhauser speaker in a vote in which the members, Busisiwe Langa, Philisiwe Mathebula, and Nomusa Khumalo, voted against him. The party's Provincial Disciplinary Committee (PDC) took the decision to fire them.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula confirmed the firing of the Madibeng Municipality Mayor. Image: @MbalulaFikile/X

Source: Twitter

Briefly News also reported that a fresh leadership battle was brewing in Johannesburg after the African National Congress in the city resolved to recall Dada Morero as mayor. An urgent meeting of the party’s Regional Executive Committee (REC) decided that Morero should be removed from the position, escalating tensions within the regional leadership. :

Source: Briefly News