The African National Congress in Johannesburg has resolved to recall Dada Morero as the city’s mayor following a special Regional Executive Committee meeting

The decision comes amid tensions within the regional leadership after court papers were filed challenging the legitimacy of the party’s December regional conference

Regional officials are now expected to inform provincial and national ANC leadership of the move, which could trigger a leadership shake-up in the city

The Joburg ANC resolved to recall Dada Morero as Joburg Mayor. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — A fresh leadership battle is brewing in Johannesburg after the African National Congress in the city resolved to recall Dada Morero as mayor.

According to TimesLive, an urgent meeting of the party’s Regional Executive Committee (REC) on Saturday decided that Morero should be removed from the position, escalating tensions within the regional leadership. Officials are now expected to inform provincial and national structures of the move.

Court challenge sparks fallout

According to sources, the emergency meeting was convened after the ANC received court papers challenging the legitimacy of the party’s December regional conference. At that conference, Morero lost the Johannesburg regional chairperson position to Loyiso Masuku, who later became the city’s deputy mayor.

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The legal challenge was reportedly filed by Stanley Itshegetseng, believed to be Morero’s special adviser in the Johannesburg metropolitan municipality. Party insiders claim the REC viewed the move as evidence that Morero was behind the court action.

A senior regional leader said the committee believes the relationship between Morero and the regional leadership has broken down beyond repair.

REC believes the relationship is irreconcilable

“The REC is reviewing its decision to keep Dada as mayor because the relationship is irreconcilable as the state is being used to undermine elected leadership,” the leader said.

Another REC member said Morero could no longer remain in office if the party hoped to stabilise the organisation ahead of elections.

“We can’t co-exist. If we are to save the ANC and prepare adequately for elections, Dada Morero cannot continue to be allowed to abuse the state to undermine elected leadership and the unity of the ANC,” the member said.

Regional leaders have also accused Morero of running “parallel programmes” since the December conference that allegedly undermine the authority of the newly elected leadership.

Dispute over conference processes

Morero questioned the legitimacy of the December conference after ballot papers used at the elective conference were found at a house in Pretoria on Sunday, 25 January 2025. The home reportedly belongs to the owner of the elections agency that oversaw the electoral process. He allegedly had ties to Loyiso Masuku, who won and is the current ANC Chairperson.

Morero wrote to Gauteng ANC provincial task team coordinator Hope Papo and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, formally challenging the outcomes of the conference.

He raised concerns about how the electoral committee that oversaw the conference was appointed and how it conducted the process. Mbalula later confirmed that there was prima facie evidence of wrongdoing in how the Johannesburg regional conference was conducted.

According to Mbalula, ANC security reported the matter to the South African Police Service after the information was verified. If confirmed by higher party structures, the decision could trigger a leadership shake-up in the City of Johannesburg.

Articles on Dada Morero's challenges as Mayor

Al Jama-ah and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) have launched a motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero. Morero has already survived multiple attempts to remove him as the mayor of Johannesburg.

Dada Morero addressed the ongoing water crisis in Johannesburg, blaming the rapid growth of the city for the issues. Large parts of the city are experiencing constant water outages, with residents complaining that the problems are more frequent and last longer.

Johannesburg Executive Mayor, Dada Morero, faced a new Motion of No Confidence against him in January 2026. This is after he has survived multiple attempts to oust him from his seat.

The decision comes amid tensions after the December regional conference. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that Dada Morero blamed shop and property owners for the filth in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD). The City of Johannesburg Mayor also warned that the municipality would no longer tolerate practices that contributed to filth and decline.

Source: Briefly News