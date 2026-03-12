The chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans confirmed the legal backing for the military deployment

He criticised what he described as attempts to create confusion about the operation

Over 500 soldiers have been deployed to combat illegal mining and organised crime in Gauteng

GAUTENG - The chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans, Dakota Legoete, noted that the deployment of soldiers to parts of Johannesburg affected by gang violence and illegal mining is fully supported by the law.

Legoete made the remarks during an interview with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) after members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) were deployed to affected areas. Soldiers conducted patrols in Westbury and Riverlea on Wednesday, 12 March 2026, as part of a broader operation targeting illegal mining and organised crime in Gauteng. The deployment forms part of a national intervention announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to support the South African Police Service (SAPS) in disrupting criminal networks linked to illegal mining and gang activity.

Legoete dismissed concerns about the legality of the move, stating that Section 201 of the Constitution of South Africa gives the president the authority to deploy the military in support of the police. He said the same section of the Constitution also outlines procedures the president must follow when authorising such deployments, including informing Parliament of the reasons for the operation, the location, the number of soldiers involved and the expected costs. Legoete added that these requirements are also set out in the South African National Defence Act, which regulates the deployment of the military within the country's borders.

Seven days to submit a report

He further explained that if the National Assembly is not in session when the deployment takes place, the president has seven days to submit a report to Parliament's defence structures, including the Portfolio Committee on Defence. According to Legoete, the report must be sent to either the Speaker of the National Assembly or the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces.

He criticised what he described as attempts to create confusion about the operation, saying the legal framework governing the deployment is clear and that the committee will address the matter once it receives formal communication from the president. More than 500 soldiers have reportedly been deployed as part of the joint operation with the police. The intervention is expected to continue until March 2027 and could cost more than R80 million.

