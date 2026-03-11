The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) made several arrests on its first day patrolling crime hotspots in Johannesburg as part of a joint operation with the South African Police Service (SAPS)

Soldiers conducted door-to-door searches at homes suspected of criminal activity, including a raid in Westbury, where a young boy was allegedly taken in for questioning

Residents cheered as authorities placed the suspect in a police van, welcoming the increased security presence in their community

SANDF and SAPS made multiple arrests on the first day of operation in Johannesburg. Images: @KayaNews/X and Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG —The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has made an immediate impact on its first day of patrols in crime-affected parts of Johannesburg, assisting police with several arrests during coordinated operations in local communities.

The army, deployed to support the South African Police Service (SAPS), carried out patrols and door-to-door searches at homes suspected of unusual activity linked to criminal behaviour. The operations form part of a broader effort to clamp down on violent crime and organised gangs in some of the city’s most troubled areas.

Footage released showed raids conducted in Westbury, Eldorado Park and Riverlea.

Suspects detained after door-to-door raids

Reports allege that among those detained was a young boy in Westbury. A video that has since been taken down showed the boy being taken in by SAPS officers after soldiers raided his home during one of the searches.

Residents in the area were seen cheering and applauding as authorities escorted the boy and placed him in the back of a police van.

The joint operation between the SANDF and SAPS is expected to continue in the coming days, with security forces maintaining a visible presence in crime hotspots as part of ongoing efforts to restore safety and stability in affected communities.

See video of raids here:

SANDF arrives in Joburg hot spot

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops have touched down in part of Johannesburg, including Eldorado Park and Riverlea, in a highly visible show of force on 11 March 2026. The deployment is part of a broader national roll‑out of soldiers to assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) in its efforts to stamp out gangsterism, violent crime and other organised criminal activity in communities that have been plagued by lawlessness. According to official briefings, the operation is intelligence‑driven and time‑bound, with a planned duration from 1 March 2026 to 31 March 2027, under “Operation Prosper”. Five hundred and fifty soldiers have been deployed to Gauteng, and more than R80-million will be spent on the deployment in Gauteng.

SANDF and SAPS conducted door-to-door raids in crime hotspots. Image: @KayaNews/X

Source: Twitter

Articles on the SANDF

Briefly News also reported that General Roland de Vries believes that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) can’t defend the country. The retired former Deputy Chief of the South African Army made the comments during an interview with eNCA, saying the country faces a growing risk of anarchy.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is set to receive more than R800 million to fund the deployment of soldiers assisting police in combating crime across several provinces. The scale of the military deployment is significantly broader than initially outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address.

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in some areas will be a deterrent to criminals and inspire confidence among citizens.

Source: Briefly News