A retired army general commented on the state of the South African National Defence Force and the South African Police Service

General Roland de Vries said President Cyril Ramaphosa should understand the nature of the threats that the country faced

Social media users weighed in on his assessment, voicing frustration over the state of national security

A retired army general warned that the SANDF and SAPS could not defend South Africa, with citizens agreeing.

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – General Roland de Vries believes that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) can’t defend the country.

The retired former Deputy Chief of the South African Army made the comments during an interview with eNCA, saying the country faces a growing risk of anarchy.

The state of the SANDF and SAPS has both been in the news of late, with the army’s deployment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo raising eyebrows and allegations of corruption within the criminal justice system also becoming a talking point.

What did General de Vries say?

Speaking about the state of the SANDF and SAPS, General de Vries said that both lacked the capacity to defend the country and its citizens against emerging threats. He said that this included organised crime and possible conflicts.

“It’s heartbreaking to say, but we do not have a Defence Force anymore. We do not have a police force.

“I believe the current system for law enforcement cannot control the present threats in our country,” he said.

He also highlighted the ongoing developments at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry as evidence of the deep-rooted problems within the police.

He also said that President Cyril Ramaphosa, as Commander-in-Chief of the SANDF, should understand the nature of the threats that the country faced.

“Otherwise, he will not find the remedy to counter the threat. If you look at the current state of conflict in our country, crime is rampant, and corruption and mismanagement are rife within government structures,” he noted.

General Roland de Vries said President Cyril Ramaphosa should understand the nature of the threats that the country faced as the Commander-in-Chief.

Source: Getty Images

South Africans agree with General de Vries

Social media users weighed in on the retired general’s comments, agreeing with his sentiments.

Paul Mash asked:

“What can they do with Angie and her wigs?”

Brian Troy questioned:

“Doesn't the State have its own state security apparatus to deal with such threats? Or are they also infiltrated?”

Martin Baillie said:

“We are fully aware of that.”

Deon Coetzee stated:

“You can dress them up, but you can't take them anywhere.”

Sarel Francois Brits added:

“100% correct. They cannot control threats anymore. They have become as useless as the uniform they wear; I am afraid.”

Sicelo Chiliza suggested:

“Attempt a coup d'etat Mr de Vries, I want to see if what you're saying is true.”

Stephen Boyd said:

“Thank the cANCer. We handed them the strongest military in all of Africa, and here we are.”

