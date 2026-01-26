Dr Dion George's resignation from the Democratic Alliance after 30 years elicited a response from ActionSA

The party said its doors were open for anyone who was genuinely fighting for a better country

Public reaction to ActionSA's comment remains divided, with social media users debating Dr George’s potential next moves

GAUTENG – ActionSA has weighed in on Dr Dion George’s recent departure from the Democratic Alliance, saying that its door was open for anyone to join.

Dr George, the former Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, quit the party after 30 years following a public spat with DA leader, John Steenhuisen.

Dr George has not joined another party as yet, but that hasn’t prevented other parties from sharing their thoughts about his situation.

ActionSA weighs in on Dr George’s departure

According to IOL, Herman Mahaba’s party said that the door was open to welcome new members, including Dr George.

National Director of Communications and Parliamentary Operations, Matthew George, said that the party was open to anyone wanting to make the country better.

“ActionSA remains open to any South African who believes in our mission to fix South Africa. Our voluntary membership is open to all who are willing to play their part in genuinely fighting for a better country,” George said.

He also weighed in on Dr George’s claims about the DA, saying it needed to be investigated.

“ActionSA does not engage in the factional battles of other political parties. However, the serious allegations made by Dion George warrant investigation by the appropriate authorities,” he added.

What did Dr George allege?

During an interview with eNCA, Dr Geore not only quit the DA, but also alleged that Steenhuisen had been captured by the African National Congress. He also questioned the findings of an investigation into Steenhuisen’s usage of the credit card, which found that the party leader didn’t do anything wrong.

It was alleged that Steenhuisen had misused the card. Dr George said that the only way the card could have been reconciled was if someone within the party cooked the books.

Social media users divided by the situation

South Africans were divided by ActionSA’s stance, as they shared mixed reactions to the news.

Joy McLaren claimed about George:

“He is being used as a tattletale. A spy. He won't be there for long and will then open his own party.”

Salma Armien said:

“I don’t know how these ministers jump from one party to the next.”

Francis Coetzee added:

“His friend, Trollop, will make the path for him.”

Christene Rossouw stated:

“They deserve him. He obviously needs to join one of his disgruntled buddies' parties. He also has the BOSA option, or he can follow Renaldo Gouws and join the FF+.”

Bernabe de la Bat noted:

“You have to be careful, as flip-flopping between parties is frowned upon. Your principles cannot be for sale. And really, ActionSA only have one principle, and that is to oppose Zille at all costs.”

Johannes Kamfer stated:

“If he only suggests the possibility that he will go to ActionSA, then the DA will hurt.”

ActionSA merges with two parties

Briefly News reported that ActionSA announced that it was officially merging with two political groups.

The move, announced on 26 January 2026, will see ActionSA pick up seven new councillors, bringing its total to 150.

Herman Mashaba also hinted that he could challenge the DA's Helen Zille for the Johannesburg mayoral post.

