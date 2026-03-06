The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is set to receive more than R800 million to support the deployment of soldiers assisting police in combating crime across several provinces

The operation will extend beyond the Western Cape and Gauteng to include the Free State, where troops will also target illegal mining

However, the deployment remains unfunded for now, as it was announced after the national budget had already been passed

SOUTH AFRICA —The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is set to receive more than R800 million to fund the deployment of soldiers assisting police in combating crime across several provinces.

According to Eyewitness, the scale of the military deployment is significantly broader than initially outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address.

At the time, Ramaphosa indicated that the army would mainly provide support in the Western Cape and Gauteng. However, the joint operation between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the SANDF will now also extend to the Free State, where troops are expected to help combat illegal mining activities.

Parliament briefed on SANDF readiness

The Joint Standing Committee on Defence was briefed on the SANDF’s readiness for the deployment during a meeting on Thursday.

Parliament heard that soldiers are currently undergoing specialised training to ensure they are properly equipped to handle interactions with civilians during the operation.

Operation comes with a hefty price tag

Acting Secretary of Defence Thobekile Gamede told Members of Parliament that the cost of the operation is estimated to exceed R800 million.

“It’s almost above R800 million. The employment papers have already been submitted to the Minister and are now with the President. Once the President signs the papers, they will be sent to the National Treasury,” Gamede said.

Deployment currently unfunded

Despite the high cost, the deployment is currently unfunded.

Because the mission was announced after the national budget had already been passed, the Department of Defence will need to use existing resources to cover the initial costs of the operation.

Ramaphosa promises to better equip the SANDF

Ramaphosa promises to better equip the SANDF

In related news, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is committed to ensuring the South African National Defence Force is properly equipped to defend the country. Ramaphosa made the remarks while delivering the keynote address at Armed Forces Day in Thohoyandou on 21 February 2026. He noted that modern warfare is shifting from traditional weaponry to high-tech systems such as drones, digital warfare and artificial intelligence, meaning the military must adapt to an increasingly technology-driven battlefield.

Ramaphosa says SANDF deployment is crucial for crime prevention

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the deployment of the South African National Defence Force in certain areas is expected to act as a deterrent to criminals while also restoring confidence among residents. The president made the remarks a day after announcing that the SANDF would be deployed to support the South African Police Service in efforts to combat gang violence and illegal mining. Ramaphosa first revealed the plan during his 2026 State of the Nation Address on 12 February 2026, a move that has since been welcomed by many.

