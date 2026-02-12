President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the SANDF will be deployed to combat gang violence in Gauteng and the Western Cape

Ramaphosa made the announcement during the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 12 February 2026

Social media reactions revealed mixed feelings about the military intervention and potential risks

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE, CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to Gauteng and the Western Cape to support police in the fight against organised crime and illegal mining.

What did Ramaphosa say?

The announcement, made during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Cape Town on Thursday night, 12 February 2026, follows months of pressure from civil society groups and anti-crime activists demanding urgent intervention. Ramaphosa said the government's primary focus this year would be to dismantle organised crime networks. He said intelligence structures would be consolidated at national level to strengthen operations.

He confirmed that he had instructed the minister of police and the SANDF to finalise a technical deployment plan within days. The plan will determine where troops will be stationed in Gauteng and the Western Cape. Ramaphosa said the state had to act decisively to rid the country of gang violence.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the deployment of the SANDF.

@mbitshi said:

"Another Marikana, where innocent people will be killed, like it happened when soldiers killed innocent citizens during Covid."

@MattFils40 said:

"I don’t know how this will turn out, but I guess it’s a good move. Let’s hope the people in charge are not themselves corrupt."

@Pole1803 said:

"Finally."

@StarJay_23 said:

"That's good news; this is long overdue."

The SONA took place at the Cape Town City Hall. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

