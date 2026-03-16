Emirates Airlines suspended all flights to and from Dubai amid security concerns and travel advisories

Passengers were advised to avoid the airport and monitor flight statuses online for updates

South Africans are urged to exercise caution while travelling in the Middle East due to heightened tensions

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Emirates said it was working with authorities to determine when flights could restart. Image: AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

INDIA, DUBAI - Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai and warned passengers not to travel to the airport while authorities assess a rapidly evolving security situation in the region.

All flights halted until further notice

In a notice posted on its official account on X under the heading "Operational Update", the airline said all flights had been halted until further notice. The carrier said the suspension was implemented to prioritise the safety of passengers and crew and that operations would not resume until it was deemed safe. Emirates said it was working with authorities to determine when flights could restart. The airline indicated that it expected to operate a limited schedule after 10:00 Dubai local time, although some flights scheduled for the day had already been cancelled.

Passengers affected by cancellations would receive notifications and guidance on rebooking options, the airline said, adding that travellers should check their flight status online before heading to the airport. The disruption triggered confusion among travellers, many of whom turned to social media to seek updates and express frustration about their travel plans. One passenger asked whether a scheduled flight to London Gatwick at 13:35 would proceed, saying police were not allowing anyone into Terminal 3. Another user suggested the restrictions were linked to security concerns and claimed police were trying to protect passengers from possible bombings.

Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai. Image: VCG via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans warned to exercise caution

A third traveller sought confirmation about whether a flight from London to Dubai, EK8, would operate. The developments have also drawn attention in South Africa, where many passengers use Dubai as a major transit hub for flights to Europe, Asia and North America. Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has warned South Africans to exercise caution when travelling in the Middle East amid heightened tensions and security concerns. The department urged citizens already in the region to remain vigilant and to monitor official travel advisories and airline updates.

Dubai International Airport is among the world's busiest aviation hubs and connects hundreds of destinations worldwide. Any prolonged disruption could affect international travel routes, including flights linking South Africa with Europe and Asia. Emirates said it would continue monitoring the situation and provide further updates as developments unfold.

South Africans in Middle East urged to use limited flights to escape conflict

Briefly News also reported that limited flights have resumed for South Africans trapped in the Middle East, offering a small window of relief amid ongoing attacks.

DIRCO has urged citizens to register with Travel Smart and contact consular support for guidance on returning home safely.

Source: Briefly News