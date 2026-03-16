Flights were suspended at Dubai International Airport after a drone strike reportedly linked to Iran caused a fire at one of the airport’s fuel tanks

Authorities confirmed the blaze was quickly contained, and no injuries were reported following the incident

Several flights were diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport as officials assess the situation at the world’s busiest hub for international travel

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Flights were suspended at Dubai International Airport after a drone strike. Images: Fadel Itani /Getty Images and AFP/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DUBAI – Flights were temporarily suspended at Dubai International Airport after a fire broke out following a drone strike linked to Iran on Monday, 16 March 2026.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the incident occurred when a drone struck near the airport and damaged one of the facility’s fuel tanks.

Fire contained with no injuries reported

The Telegraph UK reported that authorities said emergency teams quickly responded to the blaze and managed to bring it under control. Officials also confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

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“A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks,” the Dubai Media Office said in a statement shared on X.

The temporary suspension of flights is expected to cause ripple effects across the global aviation network. Dubai’s main airport is widely regarded as the world’s busiest hub for international passenger traffic, connecting major routes across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.

As a result, even short disruptions can lead to delays and schedule changes across multiple airlines and destinations.

Flights diverted to an alternative airport

Several incoming flights were redirected to Al Maktoum International Airport, located about 30 miles southwest of Dubai.

Passengers travelling through Dubai have been advised to contact their airlines directly for updates regarding delays, cancellations or alternative travel arrangements.

Monday’s strike marks the third reported incident affecting Dubai’s airport since Iran began launching attacks targeting Gulf nations on 28 February.

Authorities have not yet confirmed when normal flight operations will resume. In the meantime, airport officials say they are continuing to monitor the situation while prioritising passenger safety.

Drone strikes US consulate in Dubai

In related news, a missile reportedly hit the United States consulate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 3 March 2026. Fortunately, the building, including those surrounding it, has been partially or fully evacuated. The attack came one day after two Iranian drones hit the US Consulate in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The compound was also evacuated.

The war between the US, Israel and Iran continues to escalate with neither side surrendering. Image: Majid Saeedi/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Articles on interrupted travel in the Middle East

Briefly News also reported that South Africans stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi called on the government to urgently intervene after major Middle Eastern airports were shut following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation.

also reported that South Africans stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi called on the government to urgently intervene after major Middle Eastern airports were shut following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation. The United States did not organise any evacuations of its citizens in the Middle East; the country's government urged its citizens to leave the region through commercial means.

Wealthy elites are paying up to £260,000 (about R5,6 million) for private jet flights to escape rising tensions in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia has become a key exit route, with private security firms arranging 10-hour SUV transfers to Riyadh before chartering flights to Europe.

Source: Briefly News