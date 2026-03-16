South Africa is reviewing Israel’s response in the genocide case before the International Court of Justice

The government will decide whether to submit further written arguments or move to oral hearings

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa remains committed to defending international law

South Africa is reviewing Israel’s response in the genocide case. Images: Anadolu/ Getty Images and NurPhoto/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA South Africa is reviewing Israel’s response in the ongoing genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the war in Gaza.

Israel filed its response on Thursday,12 March 2026, after the court granted two extensions to the original deadline set by the ICJ.

SA releases statement

In a statement released by The Presidency, the South African government says it will now study the submission before deciding whether to submit further written arguments or proceed directly to the oral phase of the case.

Israel had initially been ordered by the court to respond to South Africa’s memorial, filed on 28 October 2024, by 28 July 2025. However, Israel requested additional time on two occasions, which the court granted.

The government says once the response has been reviewed, it will determine whether to seek permission from the court to submit a reply or move straight to oral hearings.

Ongoing crisis in Gaza

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with Palestinians facing ongoing Israeli bombardment, significant loss of life, and widespread damage to critical infrastructure.

The South African government says living conditions in Gaza remain precarious.

"This is despite the purported ceasefire of 10 October 2025 and three binding ICJ Orders secured by South Africa,the first of which came over two years ago, compelling Israel, amongst other things, to prevent the commission of genocidal acts and ensure the unhindered provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance," the presidency said

However, the government says the humanitarian situation has continued to worsen.

UN warning over dire conditions

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that conditions in Gaza remain dire due to ongoing strikes and shelling, as well as limited access to food, humanitarian aid and basic services.

The situation has also been compounded by rising tensions in the Gulf and continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon, developments that could widen the conflict and threaten regional and global stability.

Ramaphosa reaffirms commitment to international law

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated South Africa’s commitment to defending international law and supporting the ICJ in holding states accountable for violations.

Ramaphosa said the crisis in Gaza comes at a time of increasing global divisions and growing pressure on multilateral institutions, particularly the United Nations. He said the conflict presents an opportunity for the international community to reaffirm its commitment to shared values and international legal principles.

Articles on SA's case against Israel

The International Court of Justice has ordered that Israel do what it can to prevent the killing of Palestinians and allow humanitarian aid to flow into Palestine. The ICJ voted 15 votes to 2 and passed the judgment that Israel should stop killing Palestinians.

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, delivered a defiant message on Saturday. He conveyed the country's unwavering commitment to the Gaza war despite the legal challenge from South Africa.

South African Justice Minister Ronald Lamola firmly stated that Israel has failed to counter South Africa's genocide allegations during proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

The ICJ voted 15 to 2 and passed the judgment that Israel should stop killing Palestinians. Image: Mouneb Taim/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that the United States’ newly confirmed ambassador to South Africa, Brent Bozell, has indicated that pressuring South Africa to withdraw its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice will be one of his key priorities.

South Africa’s role in initiating the ICJ. He suggested that Washington intends to respond to the legal challenge brought against Israel actively. He accused South Africa of working with Iran, which he labelled an enemy.

Source: Briefly News