Hamas has urged Iran not to target neighbouring countries while affirming Tehran’s right to defend itself against Israel and the United States

The Palestinian group made a rare public appeal for international intervention to end the Middle East war that began on 28 February

The appeal comes as Hezbollah joins the conflict, and Iran has launched missile and drone strikes across at least ten countries in retaliation

Hamas has urged Iran not to target neighbouring countries. Images: @BRICSInfo/X

Source: Twitter

GAZA CITY – Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has urged Iran to refrain from targeting neighbouring countries as the Middle East conflict intensifies, while still affirming Tehran’s right to defend itself against Israel and the United States.

According to BBC News, in a rare public appeal on Saturday, 14 March 2026, the group also called on the international community to take urgent steps to end the war that began on 28 February.

Rare public appeal to Tehran

In a statement, Hamas appealed to Iran, saying,

“While affirming the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond to this aggression by all available means in accordance with international norms and laws, the movement calls on the brothers in Iran to avoid targeting neighbouring countries,”

Hamas also urged the international community to work towards an immediate end to the conflict that has spread across the region.

The group previously condemned the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, on the first day of the war, describing it as a “heinous crime” and acknowledging his long-standing support for the Palestinian movement.

“He provided all forms of political, diplomatic and military support to our people, our cause, and our resistance,” the movement said shortly after his death.

Diplomatic outreach amid escalating conflict

Reports from the AFP say Hamas had also reached out to officials in several countries, including Qatar, Turkey and Iraq, urging them to help bring an end to what it described as American and Israeli aggression against Iran.

Despite facing stronger US and Israeli military forces, Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks across the region, reportedly targeting at least ten countries.

Qatar said it intercepted two missiles on Saturday after explosions were heard in the capital, Doha, prompting authorities to evacuate some areas.

Hezbollah enters the fighting

Hamas’s appeal comes as its ally, Hezbollah, has also entered the conflict.

The Lebanese armed group launched hundreds of rockets at Israel shortly after the war began.

Hezbollah joined the fighting following the killing of Ali Khamenei, and Israeli strikes in Lebanon have since killed nearly 800 people, according to the country’s health ministry.

Iran’s longstanding support for Hamas

Hamas’s appeal for Iran to avoid striking neighbouring states is notable given Tehran’s long-standing support for the Palestinian group.

Analysts estimate Iran has provided Hamas with tens of millions of dollars annually, viewing support for Palestinian groups as a central pillar of its regional strategy against Israel and its allies.

Several Sunni-majority states have also maintained ties with Hamas, particularly Qatar and Turkey.

Hamas has, however, said it supports Iran's defence of its country. Image: Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Articles on the Iran war

Briefly News reported that Donald Trump declared that the United States has won the war, but Iran doesn’t seem to agree. The President of the US even claimed that his country had won within the first hour, but despite his claims, the war rages on.

reported that Donald Trump declared that the United States has won the war, but Iran doesn’t seem to agree. The President of the US even claimed that his country had won within the first hour, but despite his claims, the war rages on. The Islamic Republic of Iran has elected Motjaba Khamenei to succeed Ali Khamenei as the country’s next Supreme Leader. Mojtaba, the 56-year-old son of Ayatollah Khamenei, will take over from his father, who was killed in the air strikes on the country by the United States of America and Israel.

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran was working on a new site for developing material for nuclear weapons, which is why he opted to attack the country.

Source: Briefly News