A Texas immigration attorney weighs in on the controversial refugee pathway that prioritised white South Africans under a past US policy

She questions the narrative that surrounded the programme and explains why the situation now looks awkward in hindsight

Her commentary opens a wider discussion about refugee priorities, global crises, and the uncomfortable questions surrounding who gets protection and why

A US immigration attorney has stirred conversation online after sharing her blunt thoughts about white South Africans who moved to the United States under controversial refugee claims. Her remarks quickly sparked debate about politics, migration, and the bigger picture behind refugee policies.

The picture on the left showed a Texas immigration talking about white SA refugees. Image: Image: @attorneygoldfinch

Source: TikTok

A US immigration attorney, @attorneygoldfinch, has sparked debate online after sharing her thoughts on white South Africans who reportedly moved to the United States under refugee claims but later chose to return home. The Texas-based immigration lawyer Attorney Goldfinch discussed a controversial policy associated with the Trump administration. According to her, the policy drastically reduced refugee admissions but created a pathway prioritising white Afrikaners from South Africa.

The justification behind the programme was the claim that white South Africans were victims of a so-called white genocide. However, South Africa’s government and multiple human rights experts have repeatedly said there is no credible evidence supporting that claim. According to the attorney, refugee admissions in the United States were reduced to 7,500 people, the lowest level on record. At the same time, many refugee applications from people fleeing wars and humanitarian crises around the world were frozen.

Refugee debate reignited by viral commentary

Reports later suggested that some of the Afrikaners who moved to the United States had begun returning to South Africa. Some reportedly cited lower living costs, safety concerns in the US, and stronger community ties back home as reasons for their decision. The attorney described the situation as the real embarrassment, arguing that refugee systems should prioritise people escaping genuine conflict and persecution.

User @attorneygoldfinch’s comments sparked strong reactions online. Some viewers agreed with her perspective and said refugee programmes should focus on those fleeing war zones. Others defended Afrikaners who chose to migrate, arguing that people should have the right to seek opportunities elsewhere if they wish.

The screenshot on the left showed a program realigning the US refugee admissions. Image: @attorneygoldfinch

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what the internet said

Anna wrote:

“I love how everyone is underestimating our country. South Africa is 10 times better than the USA. We love it here.”

7days49 wrote:

“Truth be told, South Africa is not a bad country to live in. Not a perfect country, but not a bad country.”

Ben wrote:

“We could’ve told them that. Lady, you don’t need to tell them anything.”

Amber wrote:

“We’re not perfect here in South Africa, but as a Cape Townian, and not to brag, I must say we live in one of the most beautiful cities in the world. The grass is definitely not greener on the other side, especially not in the USA.”

Invincible Tiger wrote:

“Where’s the American dream of individual possibilities? Is it just a pipe dream?”

PuleKotu wrote:

“Embarrassing is an understatement. Trump is an embarrassment.”

Sandilenongogo wrote:

“It’s Trump’s economy that’s the problem.”

Lucas Ntuli wrote:

“Politics is a dirty game.”

Champ wrote:

“The whole ‘white genocide’ story was pushed by racist groups and allies of Trump.”

Stella Yolisa wrote:

“White South Africans were never targeted. Crime affects all races.”

Debi Healey596 wrote:

“The embarrassing part is that someone said there is white genocide and people believed it.”

Billionaire insights wrote:

“If you leave America and live somewhere else you realise the American dream is just sugar coated slavery.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Afrikaner refugees

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The United States government is planning on processing more than 4,000 Afrikaner refugee applications, a number that is almost twice the originally planned number.

An Afrikaner refugee living in the United States sparked debate after posting a photo of free groceries received from a local food bank.

Source: Briefly News