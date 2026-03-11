White South Africans living in the United States and other European countries are returning to their homeland in large numbers

The repatriation occurs despite the United States ramping up its efforts to relocate Afrikaners to the US as refugees

Netizens welcomed the trend as some believed that it invalidated Trump’s allegations of a white genocide and Afrikaner persecution

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

White South Africans in America miss Mzansi. Images: Izusek and Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

UNITED STATES — Scores of South Africans living in the United States, including a man who was held at gunpoint, want to return to South Africa as they believe that the quality of life at home is better than in the US. This was despite US President Donald Trump’s allegations that there was a white genocide targeting Afrikaners in South Africa.

According to Reuters, one of the South African expats, Andrew Veitch, said that the United States, mass shootings in public spaces, and violence by US immigration officers pose a greater threat than the high levels of crime in South Africa. He is planning on returning to South Africa this year. Veitch, who relocated to California in 2003, said he did not want to live in a place where American citizens are being shot in broad daylight.

South Africans in the US miss Mzansi

Another Afrikaner living in the United States, Naomi Saphire, told Reuters that one visit back to the country of her birth made her realise how much she missed South Africa. She remarked that she did not want to deprive her children of the life she misses in South Africa, where her heart is full of gratitude.

Eugene Jansen, who returned from the Netherlands in December 2025 with his family of four, said that the prevailing opinion among those willing to return, despite the United States increasing the number of Afrikaners it wants to relocate as refugees, is that life is improving. Anton van Heerden, the CEO of employment agency DNA Employer on Record, revealed that the number of inquiries from white South Africans looking to return jumped 70% in the past six months.

Donald Trump alleged that the SA government is oppressing Afrikaners. Image: Saul Loeb/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How did South Africans react?

Netizens in the comments were willing to embrace the South Africans, despite international figures like Elon Musk previously asserting that there was a white genocide.

Mthimban’ said:

“There’s no place like home. Being a South African is a lifestyle.”

Curriculum_vitae added:

“It’s been happening for a decade now. There is reverse migration, particularly from the white population. We will welcome them back. We don’t have a dustbin for former citizens.”

The Balanced Viewpoint remarked:

“The reality is that South Africa is a great country. It has many problems, and racial issues are still at the heart of many of them, affecting both black and white South Africans. If we worked together and focused on solving the real issues, we could go far.”

Mosso joked:

“I thought that bad things were happening in this country.”

Sam Mas added:

“So they couldn’t handle the American dream.”

Afrikaner family shows off US apartment

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an Afrikaner who relocated to the US as a refugee showed off a fully-furnished apartment.

A video of the woman showing the insides of the apartment went viral. It showed a fully-equipped kitchen, living room snd bedroom.

Source: Briefly News