The United States government is planning on processing more than 4,000 Afrikaner refugee applications, a number that is almost twice the originally planned number

The Donald Trump administration announced in late 2025 that the government is prioritizing the applications of Afrikaners above those of other refugees from other parts of the world

The US government also announced that it will be erecting temporary infrastructure in Pretoria to speed up the applications

UNITED STATES — The US government said it will process 4,500 refugee applications from Afrikaners who want to apply as refugees for the US refugee programme. The number is higher than the 7,500 refugee cap the Trump administration set for refugees globally.

According to Reuters, a document the White House posted to a US government database on 25 February 2026 also announced that the government has awarded a tender to erect trailers on the property of the US embassy in Pretoria to fast-track the process.

It also reportedly explained that not fast-tracking 4,500 applications would be a failure to meet a Presidential priority. This was despite the government having halted refugee travel to the country in recent weeks.

