South Africans were entertained when an Afrikaner in the United States shared what they received from the US welfare system

Afrikaners have been relocating to the United States after President Donald Trump classified them as refugees and prioritised them over other refugees

Netizens roasted the man, and a discussion over social welfare between the two countries went viral

UNITED STATES — A debate erupted on social media after an Afrikaner in the United States shared what he allegedly received from a food bank in the country.

Pieter van der Walt posted a picture of the food he reportedly received from the food bank on his @PieterVand37940 X account on 25 February 2026. It is not confirmed whether he is an Afrikaner living in the US as a refugee. The content of the food bank parcel left people with questions.

What did the food parcel contain?

A look at the food parcel shows that the provisions were a blend of vegetables, dairy, and canned food. These included two trays of eggs, one 2-litre milk bottle, a bag of potatoes, a bag of apples, a packet of noodles, doughnuts, raisins, biscuits, and various canned foods, including beef stew, spaghetti sauce, green beans, buns, and other baked goods.

Van der Walt expressed his gratitude.

“Some more terrible things are happening to us refugees in America. I received all of this food free from the food bank today. You can fetch it once a week. God bless America!” his caption read.

View the post on X here:

Netizens entertained in comments

South Africans laughingly accused the Afrikaner of being a hypocrite. Others applauded the man for his humility.

iScathulo SePhara asked:

“Do you have any idea that the food was donated by black people, Hispanic people, and Asians as well?”

ZincMagnesium observed:

“It gets funnier by the day. People who usually mock less fortunate black South Africans, depending on the government to get by, now boast about free food from the government.”

Nelisiwe said:

“These are the people we were told were the only ones paying taxes in SA, and the rest of us were living on government handouts. Now they are the ones collecting from food banks and living on American taxpayers' money.”

Not everything is about money said:

“There’s a reason why you were requested to keep a low profile, Piet. You are leeching off hardworking Americans, and they don’t need to be reminded of your existence.”

