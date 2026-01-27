EFF leader Julius Malema lashed out at US President Donald Trump after his pre-sentencing court appearance, accusing him of destabilising the world and urging supporters to call him “Satan”

He rejected Trump’s claims of a “white genocide” in South Africa and said the EFF opposes white supremacy, not white people

Malema also condemned US actions abroad, saying Trump was undermining international law and global stability

Malema slammed Trump and defended South Africa against 'white genocide' claims.

Source: Getty Images

EAST LONDON- EFF leader Julius Malema has launched a blistering attack on US President Donald Trump, sharply criticising his leadership and accusing him of undermining global stability.

Speaking to party supporters after his pre‑sentencing hearing on Thursday, 22 January 2026, Malema aimed at both domestic critics and the American president.

“Whether he likes it or not, Trump’s term is coming to an end, and he is going to jail,” Malema said.

According to TimesLive, the feud between Malema and Trump intensified over Trump’s demands that the South African government arrest Malema for his association with the controversial “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer” chant, a slogan Trump has repeatedly cited in alleging a supposed “white genocide” in South Africa, claims rejected by South African officials and Malema himself.

The EFF leader reiterated his party’s stance on race relations in South Africa, emphasising that the party opposes white supremacy, not white people, and affirming that there is “no white genocide” in the country. He distinguished between white citizens and right‑wing lobby groups such as AfriForum, warning that the latter would not be tolerated.

Malema attacks Trump's actions in the global arena

Malema also referenced recent US military actions in Venezuela, including the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, calling them a violation of international law.

“The world will never forgive Donald Trump for destabilising the entire globe and undermining international law,” he said, adding that Trump “knows nothing about politics.”

Malema went further, urging supporters to label Trump “Satan” when he appears on television so that South Africa’s children would recognise him as a figure who threatens world peace.

“Every time he appears on TV, you must say, ‘there is Satan,” he said.

Other times, Julius Malema has called out Trump

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, urged African leaders not to bow to US President Donald Trump, warning that doing so would undermine the sovereignty of African nations and weaken continental unity. He made the call at the Nigerian Bar Association’s conference, arguing that Africa must resist external influence and instead pursue collective strength and self‑determination. Malema’s remarks drew mixed reactions from South Africans on social media, with some agreeing and others criticising his stance.

Malema reportedly called US President Donald Trump the “new Hitler” and urged South Africa and its allies to boycott the 2026 G20 Summit after Trump’s announcement that South Africa would not be invited. Malema’s comments come amid broader diplomatic tensions over the G20 and have sparked debate both locally and internationally.

The EFF leader called Trump out for poor leadership and dismissive international decisions. He also targeted Afriforum, accusing the organisation of spreading lies and acting against South African interests as he spoke outside Parliament following the national budget speech.

Julius Malema addressed his supporters in East London where he threw shots at Donald Trump.

Source: Twitter

Briefly News previously reported that President Donald Trump reiterated and amplified his claims that a so‑called “white genocide” is occurring in South Africa, asserting he had seen data indicating systematic targeting of white South Africans. South African officials strongly rejected the allegations as unfounded, with Pretoria emphasising that crime affects all races and that there is no evidence of racially targeted genocide

