Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu had strong words about the ICJ genocide case and war against Hamas

Netanyahu also talked about Israel's plans to boost the defence budget to ensure the country's long-term security

SA citizens reacted on social media and many are hoping South Africans will win its legal case against Israel

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu spoke during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Image: Abir Sultan

TEL AVIV - Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, delivered a defiant message on Saturday. He conveyed the country's unwavering commitment to the Gaza war despite the legal challenge from South Africa.

In a televised address, Netanyahu declared, "No one will stop us! Not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil, no one."

Israel's strategic defence budget boost

Additionally, Israel revealed plans for a substantial increase in its defence budget and explained the goal of establishing an independent military manufacturing sector, reported SABCNews.

Netanyahu revealed that an inter-ministerial panel would present comprehensive plans in eight weeks to secure the necessary funding for long-term security measures.

South Africans hope for ICJ victory

As news of Netanyahu's defiance reached SA citizens, many were shocked that he was giving the impression that he was above international laws.

Nomvuselelo Natal Zondi mentioned:

"This so-called Israel Prime Minister thinks he's above the law."

Ishmael Kalimah wrote:

"That means he knows that South Africa presented a strong case against Israel. Let Israel and his master USA be exposed."

Relebohile Lekoele Mokoena suggested:

"It shows that whatever ICJ or UN does Israel will continue with bombardments in Gaza. I think it's time for the International Criminal Court to charge the Israeli prime minister with war crimes."

Tshepo Rsa stated:

"This one is playing with fire."

Thabo Bop asked:

"Okay so this means that the South African government spent tax just to waste it in the Netherlands? Osuzile wena Benjamin Netanyahu."

SA reports Israel to ICJ

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africa approached the International Court of Justice regarding Israel and its war against Hamas. The government alleges that Israel is violating human rights.

South Africans shared their thoughts on the state getting involved since Hamas' attack on 08 October 2023. Israel recently responded to the allegations by South Africa.

