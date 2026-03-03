Us-Iran Conflict: Drone Allegedly Strikes the United States Consulate in Dubai
- The United States Consulate in Dubai has allegedly been hit by a missile as Iran continues its assault on countries in the Middle East
- The strike follows a series of attacks on US consulates in the Gulf region, days after the United States and Israel attacked Iran
- The fire was reportedly extinguished, and nobody was injured during the attack, as the building was mostly evacuated
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — No injuries were reported after a missile reportedly hit the United States consulate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 3 March 2026.
X user Eric Daugherty posted a video from Fox News on his @EricDaugh X account. According to Fox News, an Iranian drone hit the Consulate. Fortunately, the building, including those surrounding it have been partially or fully evacuated. The attack came one day after two Iranian drones hit the US Consulate in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The compound was also evacuated.
The United States' Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that an attack took place in the area. However, speaking to journalists from Fox News, he denied that the US Consulate was hit. He said that a building next to the Consulate had been hit. He added that all of the personnel who were in the building have been accounted for.
What you need to know about the US-Iran-Israel conflict
- Wealthy foreigners residing in the Middle East are paying substantial amounts up to R5.6 million for private jets to escape the tension in the Middle East
- President Cyril Ramaphosa called for a dialogue between the conflicting sides and urged maximum restraint as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise
- The Iranian Community in South Africa praised the collaborative operation between Israel and the United States and called it a step towards liberation
- South Africans stranded in Dubai have called on the government to aid them in returning to South Africa
- Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, was confirmed dead, and his death was declared after the US launched a strike against Iran
Netizens are concerned about the attack
Social media users were worried about the frequency of civilian buildings facing attacks.
Mahleek said:
"Civilian infrastructure being targeted is extremely concerning."
Austin pointed out:
"This war needs to end as soon as possible!"
ALEX said:
"If this is accurate, that's a serious escalation targeting diplomatic facilities and civilian infrastructure."
Maria remarked:
"Serious escalation as reports say a drone strike hit near the US Consulate. Relief that no Americans were harmed, but tensions between Iran and the United Arab Emirates could rise sharply after this incident."
US cannot assist citizens evacuate Middle East
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the United States government said that it will not be able to assist American citizens to exit the war-gripped region.
The government announced that citizens should use commercial means to exit the country, raising concerns from members of the public.
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.