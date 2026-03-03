The United States Consulate in Dubai has allegedly been hit by a missile as Iran continues its assault on countries in the Middle East

The strike follows a series of attacks on US consulates in the Gulf region, days after the United States and Israel attacked Iran

The fire was reportedly extinguished, and nobody was injured during the attack, as the building was mostly evacuated

The US Consulate in Dubai was hit by a drone attack.

Source: Getty Images

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — No injuries were reported after a missile reportedly hit the United States consulate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 3 March 2026.

X user Eric Daugherty posted a video from Fox News on his @EricDaugh X account. According to Fox News, an Iranian drone hit the Consulate. Fortunately, the building, including those surrounding it have been partially or fully evacuated. The attack came one day after two Iranian drones hit the US Consulate in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The compound was also evacuated.

The United States' Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that an attack took place in the area. However, speaking to journalists from Fox News, he denied that the US Consulate was hit. He said that a building next to the Consulate had been hit. He added that all of the personnel who were in the building have been accounted for.

Marco Rubio said that US Consulate employees were safe after the attack.

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the US-Iran-Israel conflict

Netizens are concerned about the attack

Social media users were worried about the frequency of civilian buildings facing attacks.

Mahleek said:

"Civilian infrastructure being targeted is extremely concerning."

Austin pointed out:

"This war needs to end as soon as possible!"

ALEX said:

"If this is accurate, that's a serious escalation targeting diplomatic facilities and civilian infrastructure."

Maria remarked:

"Serious escalation as reports say a drone strike hit near the US Consulate. Relief that no Americans were harmed, but tensions between Iran and the United Arab Emirates could rise sharply after this incident."

