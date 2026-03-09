Media personality Spitch Nzawumbi has criticised the DIRCO for what he says is a lack of a clear evacuation plan for citizens stranded in the Middle East

The TV and radio presenter claims thousands of South Africans remain stuck in Dubai with no clear plan of how to escape the conflict zone

His remarks sparked a heated debate on social media, with South Africans divided between government responsibility and personal accountability

South African media personality Spitch Nzawumbi has criticised the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) for what he says is a lack of a clear evacuation plan for citizens stranded in the Middle East as tensions in the region escalate.

The television and radio presenter accused the South African government of focusing on diplomacy and public messaging rather than providing concrete assistance to South Africans who remain abroad.

The government has no clear evacuation plan

Nzawumbi criticised what he claimed was the government creating a perfect image of what they are doing for their citizens stuck abroad.

“From a diplomatic view, I understand he must paint that image, but we have South Africans who are stuck and our country does not have a diplomatic strategy or framework on how they are going to evacuate South Africans stuck in Dubai.”

He further claimed that thousands of South Africans are currently stranded in Dubai and questioned what steps authorities have taken to help them return home.

“We have thousands of South Africans stuck in Dubai, and he must not come here and tell us about policy. What has our government done?” he said.

The presenter revealed that he had to make his own arrangements to leave the region.

“I personally had to book a commercial flight myself. I could afford to book a flight back to SA,” he said.

Comparisons with other countries

Nzawumbi also pointed to how other nations have responded to the crisis, saying some governments have already implemented evacuation plans for their citizens.

“We have seen other countries like Spain and the United States having evacuation plans

“As head of relations at DIRCO, he should come to us and tell us what the plan is for the South Africans out there. We are not going to come here and play PR. Those are people’s lives back there in Dubai,” he said.

Concerns about alternative routes

The presenter also criticised suggestions that stranded South Africans could travel through neighbouring countries as an alternative route home.

“He is telling us they can go through Oman. Oman is a five-hour drive. How about South Africans who went there to work and do not have the means to drive there?” he asked.

Social media reactions divided

Nzawumbi’s remarks have sparked debate online, with South Africans expressing mixed reactions to his criticism. Some social media users argued that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure its citizens are safely evacuated during a crisis. Others said those working in the Middle East chose to travel abroad and should therefore use their own resources to return home.

@Sunflowerreal said:

"This is madness the airspace is closed. How on earth do you expect the government to have an evacuation plan, and how did you get to Dubai if you don’t have money?"

@sandile_gqoboka asked:

"Why don't they drive 5 hours to Oman? They don't have the means while they are working there. Who sent them there?"

@anelisa14 stated:

"A lot of you don’t understand what he is saying. You’re failing to see that our government is incompetent on so many levels. Most countries look out for their citizens and will have plans in action if such a thing happens."

@Owomthetho wrote:

"South Africans are failing to hear his point because they listen to reply. The guy is not speaking for himself but for other South Africans who are stuck in Dubai. He clearly said he could afford to fly himself back home, and he did."

@Mofokeng_Esq commented:

"There is no legal duty on the government to spend public money evacuating citizens who voluntarily travelled abroad & are now stuck. At most DIRCO may assist or coordinate evacuation if it is feasible. That is a consular assistance & policy choice, not a legal entitlement."

